Manipur Elections: CM Biren Singh Dances With Party Leaders To Celebrate BJP's Win; Watch

Bharatiya Janata Party workers had a major reason to celebrate on Thursday as the party emerged victorious from 4 out of the 5 states wherein Assembly Elections were conducted recently. In Manipur, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh scripted monumental victory against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. Post poll triumph, Biren Singh celebrated BJP's victory alongside other party leaders at the party office in Imphal. CM Biren Singh also took to his Koo account and expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, stating that he won the election under his leadership.

#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh dances with other party leaders at the party office in Imphal, as they celebrate BJP's victory in #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/D1ogcOg4Ia — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Taking to Koo, N Biren Singh wrote, "Thank you, Manipur! The historic victory that we have achieved today is a testament of the people’s faith in the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji and citizen-centric governance. My heartiest congratulations to all the Karyakartas of BJP."

According to Election Commission's data, in the Heingang constituency, the ruling BJP, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 28 seats, while contender Congress is trailing behind at 9 seats. It is to be noted that assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was initiated with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh had offered prayers at Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal. Speaking to reporters post his temple visit, he said, "I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority."

Image: PTI