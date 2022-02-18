Manipur Elections: CM Conrad Sangma Openly Attacks Ally BJP; 'NPP Faced Many Challenges'

National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday openly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in the state. He said that running a coalition is full of challenges, but in many ways, the NPP didn't get what it deserved.

"As a party, we decided to support the NDA government. In the last five years, we were part of the coalition. We faced many challenges. The coalition is one of the challenges...If you want the coalition to be successful you must run it on the basis of principles, respect and dignity," Sangma said while campaigning for the party in Manipur.

He further noted that due to challenges, his party was unable to deliver a large number of commitments. Meghalaya chief minister also hinted at a possible expansion of his party.

The 2017 Manipur Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly where neither the Indian National Congress nor the BJP had a majority in the 60-member House. While the Congress came closest to the magic 31 seat mark with 28 MLAs, the BJP pipped it at the post with the help of smaller parties like Conrad Sangma's NPP and the Naga People's Front, besides some others.

In 2022 elections, NPP is fighting polls in 39 seats. In the previous polls, the party had contested nine seats and won four of them. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting in all 60 seats. The saffron party has given tickets to at least 10 ex-Congress leaders who joined the party.

BJP releases poll manifesto ahead of Manipur assembly elections

On Thursday, BJP released its poll manifesto for the assembly polls, promising two-wheelers to meritious female college students, increasing the monthly pension for senior citizens to Rs 1,000 and setting up a Rs 100 crore start-up fund.

Releasing the manifesto, BJP national president JP Nadda said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh the state has headed towards development in the last five years, tackling the drugs menage and achieving stability with rule of law being established.

"Free scooty will be given to all meritorious college-going girls to empower the women of the state," Nadda said, quoting the manifesto.

Image: Republic