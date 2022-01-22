Manipur Elections: Cong Unveils List Of 40 Candidates; Ex-CM Ibobi To Contest From Thoubal

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Manipur elections, the Congress party on Saturday, January 21, released a list of 40 candidates. According to the released list, Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh will contest from Thoubal.

Congress under the leadership of party veteran Okram Ibobi Singh ruled Manipur state three terms in a row from 2002 till 2017. Okram who is the current opposition leader has been working hard to bring Congress back to power again.

While it is learned that the ruling BJP is facing problems concerning the number of aspiring candidates seeking a ticket ranging from four to eight in almost all assembly constituencies in the valley districts, which account for 40 seats.

Manipur Election 2022

As per the Election Commission, the polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27 while for phase 2 it is March 3. The counting day would be March 10.

As per the survey results conducted by Republic TV in collaboration with P-Marq, the BJP is projected to stay ahead in the race as the poll depicts the party bagging the majority 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats.

Manipur elections 2017

In March 2017, the previous assembly elections were held in Manipur and BJP came to power in the state for the first time. Even though Congress by winning 28 seats emerged as the single largest party, eight Congress MLAs left the party later. BJP with National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti formed the coalition government by winning 21 seats. N Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.

The BJP-led coalition government's key partner is NPP and this party has two ministers in the government, including the deputy chief minister.

(Image: PTI)