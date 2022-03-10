Manipur Elections: Deputy CM Joykumar Singh Loses To BJPs Raghumani Singh In Uripok

The counting of the votes for the assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway and BJP candidate Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh has won from the Uripok constituency against NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh by a margin of 7147 votes. According to the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janta Party, which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state, is leading in 20 seats, while Congress has won 11 seats.

Yumnam Joykumar Singh received 32.23% of the vote share, while Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh received 36.17% of the vote share, defeating Singh. In 2017's Manipur Elections, Yumnam Joykumar Singh had won the seat and came to power from the Uripok constituency. He defeated Laishram Nandakumar Singh of INC by a margin of 345 which was 1.71% of the total vote share for the seat. Janata Dal (U)'s Khombongmayum Suresh Singh has received 23.75% of the vote share, while Congress candidate Nunglepam Mahananda Singh got 6.68%.

CM N Biren winds from Heingang with 17,000 votes

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. Speaking after the announcement of his victory, Biren Singh stated that the party will decide the CM face and his job is to keep working. He further added that PM Modi's mantra of keeping everyone together is foremost. He noted that he will go to the governor once the results are fully out. Biren Singh stated that he will demand the repeal of AFSPA from border areas expect few regions.

Furthermore, a crucial meeting of the NPP is slated for later today. The winners from the party are likely to meet Conrad Sangma later in the day. Manipur Election 2022 was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was started with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed.