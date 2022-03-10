Manipur Elections: 'Did Well In Areas Lost Before, Shows Approval,' Says State BJP Chief

People's acceptance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its governance is shown in the party's strong showing in the Manipur assembly elections, said Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, the BJP's Manipur president, on Thursday. As the counting of votes is still underway, the party is inching towards the majority in the 60-seat assembly of Manipur.

With the BJP currently leading in 28 seats, the state president averred that the party will not only be able to meet its goal of emerging victorious on its own but will also be able to defeat the big personalities of rival parties.

In an interview with PTI, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said, "This time we've been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds. It shows that the people of Manipur have accepted us and the governance we've provided."

"Apart from targeting 40-plus seats, we had also set out to defeat big opponents of other parties in this election. I believe we have achieved that target as well," Manipur BJP president Sharda Devi stated.

The BJP won 21 seats and the Congress won 28 in the 2017 elections. The BJP, on the other hand, formed the government with the backing of four MLAs each from the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP), as well as one from the Lok Janshakti Party and one from the Congress. Even though the NPF and NPP fought the election separately, Sharda Devi said that the NPF and NPP have hinted at supporting the BJP. Asked who would be the CM, she said, "That will be decided by our Parliamentary Board in due course of time."

Manipur CM N Biren Singh of BJP won from the Heingang seat

Incumbent Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes. Speaking after the announcement of his victory, Biren Singh stated that the party will decide the CM face and his job is to keep working. He further added that PM Modi's Mantra of keeping everyone together is foremost. CM Biren Singh also noted that he will go to the Governor once the results are fully out.

Image: ANI