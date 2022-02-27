Manipur Elections: From CM Biren Singh's Heingang To Uripok, Here Are Key Seats In Phase 1

Amid BJP's push to win a second consecutive stint in power, 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase of the Manipur elections on Monday, February 28. While the saffron party formed the government in 2017 with the support of the National Peoples’ Party and Naga Peoples’ Front, it is contesting all 60 seats this time. In a bid to emerge as kingmakers in a post-poll scenario, NPP and NPF are contesting 38 and 10 seats on their own.

Meanwhile, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block, RSP and JD(S) has formed a pre-poll tie-up - the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance. Besides this, Shiv Sena, TMC and JD(U) are also seeking to make an impact. 173 candidates including 15 women are in the fray from the aforesaid seats spread across 6 districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, Churachandpur and Bishnupur.

The seats in the 1st phase are: Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Churachandpur, Tipaimukh, Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot and Singhat.

Here are 5 key seats:

Heingang - The home constituency of the Manipur CM, this seat will witness N Biren Singh seeking yet another term. While he won from this seat for the first time in 2002 as a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party member, he continued his victory run in 2007 and 2012 on a Congress ticket.

In 2016, the former footballer switched allegiance to BJP and retained his seat in the Assembly election held a year later, after defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh who contested on a TMC ticket, by a margin of 1206 votes. This time, Congress has fielded Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh to challenge the Manipur CM.

Yaiskul - While BJP's Thokchom Satyabrata Singh won this seat in 2017, he is facing a tough challenge as Congress, NPP, as well as JD(U), are in the poll fray. One of the key contenders in this seat is JD(U)'s Thounaojam Brinda, who was a part of the 2012 batch of the Manipur Public Service Commission cadre.

Awarded the Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal in 2017, she was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the Narcotics and Affairs of Border department when she quit the force in October last year. Congress has given the ticket to Ningombam Helendro Singh.

Wangkhei - This constituency has come under the spotlight as the election of its MLA Okram Henry Singh was challenged in the courts. Contesting on a Congress ticket back in 2017, the nephew of ex-Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh had defeated Yumkham Erabot Singh who was BJP's candidate by a margin of 4,336 votes. However, he switched over to BJP in August 2020 and was appointed as a Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development.

In a curious turn of events, the Manipur High Court on April 15, 2021, declared Okram Henry Singh's election to the Assembly as null and void for discrepancies in his poll affidavit. Six days later, Yumkham Erabot Singh took oath as the MLA. For the upcoming polls, BJP has nominated Okram Henry Singh as its candidate while NPP has given the ticket to Yumkham Erabot Singh. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh.

Bishenpur - BJP has a strong chance in this seat for the first time as it has given the ticket to 6-time MLA Konthoujam Govindas. Winning this seat since 1995 on a Congress ticket, he was made the chief of the Manipur party unit in December 2020. But he resigned as a Congress MLA on July 28, 2021, and jumped ship to BJP 4 days later.

In the 2017 election, he had registered a comfortable victory against BJP’s Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh, defeating the latter by 5278 votes. Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh is the Congress candidate this time.

Uripok - Falling under the Imphal West district, Uripok was one of 4 seats won by the NPP in the previous election. Yumnam Joykumar Singh, who later became the Deputy CM in the Biren Singh-led government, garnered only 345 more votes than Laishram Nandakumar Singh of Congress. The other prominent candidates in this constituency include Congress' Nunglepam Mahananda Singh and BJP's Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh.