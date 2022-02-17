Manipur Elections: JP Nadda Unveils BJP's Poll Manifesto Focusing On Youth And Farmers

Ahead of the Manipur elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the party’s manifesto on Thursday, February 17. In a bid to regain power by winning a clear majority, the saffron party led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has inculcated a lot of lucrative promises in their manifesto.

The manifesto that was launched in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda revolves around the development of ‘youth and farmers.’ While the saffron party has often been seen challenging ‘freebies,’ the party itself has announced a lot of free items if elected to power.

BJP releases Manipur manifesto, Nadda says, 'focused on youth & farmers'

Among the list of items promised in the manifesto are free scooters for meritorious girls, free laptops for students passing class 12, two free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries and free insurance for fishermen.

As per the BJP’s declaration, they will be providing two LPG gas cylinders annually to PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Free scooters will be distributed among meritorious college going girls. All students scoring good marks in class 12 will be eligible for a laptop from the government.

The BJP has also promised to provide Rs 25,000 to girls from Economically Backward Sections (EWS) and backward sections under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi scheme. Besides, the BJP announced that if they build the government in the coming polls, all elderly persons in the state will receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 ( a fivefold increase from the Rs 200 earlier).

Additionally, the BJP has promised to enhance the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana cash assistance for all farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum and all fisherman in the state would receive free accidental insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Released manifesto for Manipur Assembly Election 2022 in Imphal today.



The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward - we will ensure more development in the future. pic.twitter.com/uKVH2IfAY3 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 17, 2022

During the launch of the manifesto, while noting all the promises made by the national party, JP Nadda said that they will develop an AIIMS hospital in the state and will set aside a Rs 100 crore budget to fund startups. The establishment of a fund of Rs 100 crore Manipur Fund, a new start-up, will offer zero-interest loans of up to Rs 25 lakh, he informed.

A peripheral rail network along the state's foothills, the FO-FO train (Follow Foothills Train), will be launched to improve tourism and increase allied vocational opportunities in the state, the BJP manifesto stated.



Manipur elections will be held in the state in two phases-- February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be held on March 10.

(Image: @JPNadda/Twitter)