Manipur Elections: Phase II Concludes Peacefully; 76.6% Voter Turn Out Recorded Till 5 Pm

The fate of the Manipur politicians in the ongoing polls have been locked as the voting for the second and final phase of the Manipur elections 2022 concluded on March 05. As many as 76.62% of eligible voters had cast their votes on Saturday till 5 pm to elect members of their state Legislative Assembly for the next five years. As per Rajesh Agarwal, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, the polling was largely peaceful in the north-eastern state.

“The second phase (Final phase) of the Manipur Assembly elections was largely peaceful. 76.62% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm. Final data will be calculated after all polling parties come back. We're expecting around 85% total turnout,” Rajesh told ANI.

The polling had taken place from 7 am to 6 pm for a total of 22 Assembly seats across six districts. Some of the key candidates including Okram Ibobi Singh, Gaikhangam, Losii Dikho, Letpao Haokip and Awangbow Newmai were in the polling fray in this round of polls.

Manipur Elections 2022: Second phase concludes

In the second phase of Manipur Elections, 92 candidates, including only two women were in the fray from the 22 seats spread across six districts. A total of 8,47,000 voters, including 4,18,401 male and 4,28,968 female voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

There were 1,247 polling stations out of which 223 were manned by women personnel to promote women voters to cast their votes. The first phase of elections was conducted on February 28. The result of these elections will be announced on March 10.

Current Political scenario in Manipur

Amid BJP's push to win a second consecutive stint in power and to form a government with a full majority, 22 seats went to the polls on Saturday. While the saffron party formed the government in 2017 with the support of the National Peoples’ Party and Naga Peoples’ Front, it is contesting all 60 seats this time. In a bid to emerge as kingmakers in a post-poll scenario, NPP and NPF are contesting 38 and 10 seats on their own.

Meanwhile, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block, RSP and JD(S) has formed a pre-poll tie-up - the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance. Besides, Shiv Sena, TMC and JD(U) are also seeking to make an impact.

