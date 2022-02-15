Manipur Elections: Rajnath Singh Says 'BJP Committed To Resolving All Issues'

Calling out to terror groups in the northeastern state of Manipur, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined that the BJP-led Central government is ready to hold talks with the groups and further asked them to refrain from any kind of violence in view of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere. The Defence Minister, who was speaking at a BJP campaign rally at Langthabal in Imphal West district on Monday, February 14, asserted that the Centre is ready to talk with the terror outfits if they are ready to return to the mainstream and urged them to shun violence in the state.

"We are ready to talk with them. Violence in Manipur has been at the lowest in the last five years and the insurgency has reduced drastically. The BJP now looks forward to ending the violence and bringing lasting peace and development in the region", Singh said.

Further praising Chief Minister N Biren Singh for controlling violence in Manipur, the Defence Minister added that violence has to be stopped in the state for carrying out development projects and welfare schemes for the benefit of people.

Insurgency has been a major problem in the North-Eastern region but durable peace is visible ever since Shri @narendramodi has come to power. Incidents of violence are at the lowest today. pic.twitter.com/TyDMkEPSSH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2022

During this while, Defence Minister Singh refrained from any commitment on the future of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA in the region, an issue which has remained in controversy while the opposition, as well as many regional allies, have made the repeal of AFSPA their poll agenda ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

'BJP committed to resolving all issues in Manipur': Rajnath Singh

Further leading the BJP's poll campaign in the state, Rajnath Singh said that the Central government is committed to resolving the unemployment, poverty, and other issues which have plagued Manipur for years and will work to boost tourism to increase the state revenue.

Also exuding confidence over the BJP's victory with an absolute majority in the upcoming Assembly elections, Singh claimed that the state has witnessed rapid development since the BJP came to power in 2017 and the people of the state have witnessed development and good governance in comparison to earlier when the state was engulfed in violence.

Hitting out at the Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh blamed the policies of the previous Congress government holding them responsible for the Northeast lagging behind other parts of the country in terms of development.

(Image: PTI)