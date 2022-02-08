Manipur Elections: Women To Man 487 Polling Stations In 5 Constituencies, CEC Informs

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Tuesday announced that around 487 polling stations in five constituencies of Manipur will be exclusively manned by women officials in the forthcoming polls. To promote equal gender participation in the upcoming polls, he informed that all the manning staff in these constituencies will be women- Singjamei, Thoubal, Yaiskul, Wangkhei and Churachandpur.

CEC Chandra made the announcement during his two-day visit to the state to review poll preparedness. Addressing a press conference in Imphal, the CEC stated that at least 487 polling locations would be set up, with all polling employees being women, including security agents.

"This idea was initiated to provide a pleasant voting experience for female voters. Despite apparent logistical problems, I applaud the state for encouraging the involvement of both the genders," he remarked.

2,968 voting stations to be set up: CEC

CEC Chandra further apprised that appropriate measures have been taken to conduct the upcoming elections in a free, fair and unbiased manner. He mentioned that the ECI will be providing postal ballots to senior citizens, COVID-19 patients, and people connected to notified essential services for casting their votes easily. The maximum number of electors at a voting station has been cut from 1,500 to 1,250, keeping COVID-19 guidelines in consideration. As a result, 2,968 voting stations will be put up in the state, which is much larger than the 174 polling stations placed in the last election.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh had told Republic TV that the state government will ensure all the laid guidelines will be strictly implemented during the polls. Speaking on the state's preparedness for the polls which will be held in two phases in Manipur, the Chief Minister had said that a COVID-free election will be held there as said by the EC, and all the necessary measures will be taken to ensure the same.

Manipur election 2022

As per the Election Commission, polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27 while for phase 2 it is March 3. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for March 10.

