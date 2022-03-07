Manipur conducted its 2022 assembly election in two phases for the 60-member House. Polling was held in the north-eastern state on February 28 and March 5 with a voter turnout of 78.03% and 76.6% respectively. While the state is currently under BJP's rule with N Biren Singh as the Chief Minister, P-Marq brings you the most studied, accurate, and on-point Exit Poll about the current political scenario in the state.

Importantly, the saffron party, which formed the government in 2017 in coalition with the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF), opted to contest all 60 seats alone this time. In a bid to emerge as kingmakers in the post-poll scenario, NPP and NPF also contested 38 and 10 seats on their own.

Manipur Exit Poll Results 2022

The P-MARQ Exit Poll has predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the race by bagging the most 27-31 seats out of 60 seats. The Indian National Congress emerges as the second-largest party winning 11-17 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 6-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.

Party Vote% Prediction Seat Prediction BJP 36.0% 27-31 INC 26.4% 11-17 NPP 18.1% 6-10 NPF 5.9% 2-6 Others 5.5% 3-7 Total 100% 60

2017 Manipur Election Results

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly election, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 28 seats in the 60-member House whereas BJP bagged 21 seats. But INC's hopes to form a government in Manipur again was thwarted by the BJP as it forged a post-poll alliance with the NPP, the NPF, and LJP.

Thus, the saffron party which had drawn a blank in the 2012 polls, formed a government in Manipur for the first time with N Biren Singh taking oath as the Chief Minister on March 15, 2017.

P-Marq Methodology of Exit Poll

The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. P-Marq then uses a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share with an error margin of just 3%.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age groups, religion, gender, and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in this election.