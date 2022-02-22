PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Mocking Northeast Culture & Dividing People In Manipur Rally

Prime Minister of India and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Heingang ahead of the Manipur election on Sunday. Giving history lesson PM Modi congratulated the state for completing 50 years, last month and lashed the Congress party claiming that the north-eastern state got only 'inequality' during their reign. Lauding his party's government work which is in power since 2017 PM Modi said that the present government has worked with good governance and good intent. "The hard work we put in in the last five years has built a solid foundation for the coming 25 years," he added.

The PM further extolled his party's work in the region and hammered Congress asking a rhetoric question, "Our govt has taken care of the state well during COVID. Everyone is being provided free vaccines in Manipur. If a pandemic such as this had arrived pre-2017, what would've happened?" He further said that the grand old party never understood the feelings and the requirements of the northeastern state, "the NDA govt, on the other hand, believes that the region is the growth engine for India," he added.

PM targeted party members of Congress and claimed that they make fun of the traditional attire of the people of Manipur state continuing his series of attacks he said, "Congress divided Manipur between hills & valleys & played politics over it. They never worked on developing & improving connectivity in the region."

PM Modi appealed to the youth of the state and asked them to actively participate in the democratic process and vote. He said, "your vote is your active participation in this government and you become a part of the decision making." Applauding the work of Manipur CM Biren Singh he claimed that the CM has written a new chapter for change in the state.

Giving a list of his work in the state ahead of Manipur Election the BJP leader claimed that only 25,000 people had the benefit of getting water through but due to his government's Har Ghar Jal mission nearly 3 lakh households have pipe connections. He further added, "Every 7 out of 10 Manipuri is now benefiting from the free ration. Only the NDA govt understood their problems and worked towards making their lives better."

Manipur Election Schedule

The 60-member legislative assembly will go in polls in two phases dated February 27 and March 5. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.