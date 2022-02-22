PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome At Imphal Rally Ahead Of Manipur Assembly Election; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 22, greeted BJP supporters in Manipur as they gathered at Imphal's Luwangsangbam sports complex ahead of the rally. PM Modi was seen greeting and shaking hands with BJP workers of Manipur, as people chanted slogans, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi Ji ki Jai".

Addressing a rally ahead of the Manipur election, PM Modi said "in the last five years, our govt has aimed to develop Manipur. You've witnessed BJP's good governance as well as the good intention". He mentioned that Manipur completed 50 years of its formation last month. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades including Congress rule where Manipur got to witness only inequality.

Last week Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly polls and promised a host of 'freebies'. The manifesto further focused on the protection of territorial integrity and preserving the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur and its rich culture.

Two free LPG cylinders to be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwala beneficiaries of the state and free scooty would be provided to all meritorious college-going girls of the state are among the BJP's top promises. An incentive of 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme will be provided to girls belonging to EWS and backward sections.

Manipur Election 2022

As per the Election Commission, the polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27 while for phase 2 it is March 3. The counting day would be March 10.

In March 2017, the previous assembly elections were held in Manipur and BJP came to power in the state for the first time. Even though Congress by winning 28 seats emerged as the single largest party, eight Congress MLAs left the party later. BJP with National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti formed the coalition government by winning 21 seats. N Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.

The BJP-led coalition government's key partner is NPP and this party has two ministers in the government, including the deputy chief minister.

(Image: ANI)