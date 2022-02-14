Rajnath Singh Hits Out At Congress; 'party Will Be Go, Went, Gone In Manipur Elections'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boosted the BJP’s campaign in Manipur by accentuating the achievements of the CM N Biren Singh led BJP government in the state on Monday. Claiming that N Biren Singh has done ‘charismatic’ work over the last five years, Singh lamented the Congress party for keeping the state devoid of the development over several years.

‘Congress neglected North East, has broken track record’: Rajnath Singh

In his address, Rajnath Singh stated that the BJP-led coalition government had a clear and credible track record of development, on the contrary, Congress has a ‘broken track’ record. He added that the grand old party neglected the needs of people in the North-Eastern states despite ruling the region for several years because of their ‘Anti-Development’ and ‘Anti-North East’ mindset.

Noting the Central government’s efforts to develop Manipur, he asserted that rail connectivity had reached Manipur under PM Modi led central government after 75 years of Independence.

"In the last 70 years, Manipur and other North-East states were largely ruled by the Congress and it neglected the people. It was a clear reflection of Congress' mindset of anti-development and anti-North East mindset. Manipur got rail connectivity only after PM Narendra Modi took the initiative,” he said.

‘Congress shall be Go, Went, Gone in Manipur elections’

Asking people to put them to power with a thumping majority this time, Defence Minister claimed that Congress has already been swept off the Manipur heartland, yet only a little scope is left for them in the hill land. Singh further urged that if the voters further pushed the party out, Congress will be ‘Go, Went, Gone’ in the forthcoming polls.

Raksha Mantri further highlighted that under the UPA’s rule, the state was known for creating month-long ‘blockades and violence,’ however, under Biren Singh’s leadership the state has been transformed and has clear confidence of development is reflected from the state. He also remarked that the incidents of insurgency and violence have also reduced significantly over the years.

“In the last seven years, the North-East Region has witnessed a significant downfall in violence cases and we are ready for dialogue with insurgent groups to maintain peace in the region," he claimed.

He further pledged the Central government’s commitment to better the state by providing it adequate infrastructure and opportunities to grow with time."Around 3,450 artisans and weavers of Manipur are connected to Government e-Marketplace (GEM) because we want people of Manipur close to our heart," he stated. The state will be going to polls in two phases, the first scheduled on Feb 28 and the second phase voting will be held on March 5.

