Stepping up the attack against the opposition Congress ahead of the impending Manipur elections, BJP on Friday tore into the grand old party and lambasted it for neglecting the North East states for decades and depriving people of development.

While electioneering for BJP, Union Minister of Women and Child development Smriti Irani took potshots at Congress ‘for not even constructing toilets for people over their decades-long rule in the state,’ and asked how can a party that couldn't even build toilets, could bring development.

'Congress neglected Manipur, couldn't even build toilets': BJP Minister

"The Congress party couldn't construct toilets. Do you expect it to shape your future? The Congress government was unfair to Manipur. PM Modi constructed toilets at each house. The toilet was never part of the agenda in politics, but Modi did it," she claimed.

Attacking Congress further, she alleged that Congress has neglected the ‘Manipur for over 7 decades and treated the North East as an ATM to fill their pockets.’ Irani went on to add, "The Gandhi family did politics in Manipur with selfish motives. Manipur people suffered blockades where youth queued at fuel stations for long hours and parents used to send their children to other cities as they did not see any future for them.”

'Only BJP can bring development in Manipur': Smriti Irani

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its manifesto in the state a day prior to Irani’s visit. Speaking on the promises made by a party in its manifesto, the Union minister said, "Only BJP can bring prosperity to the state and can ensure people live with dignity. BJP will bring the first AIIMS to Manipur after February 28. Girls are the pride of Manipur. We will give them scooty and laptop for their studies.”

In a bid to regain power by winning a clear majority, the saffron party led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has inculcated a lot of lucrative promises in their manifesto. The manifesto, which was launched in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda revolves around the development of ‘youth and farmers.’ Among the list of items promised in the manifesto are free scooters for meritorious girls, free laptops for students passing class 12, two free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries and free insurance for fishermen.

Manipur elections will be held in the state in two phases-- February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be held on March 10.

Image: ANI/ AP