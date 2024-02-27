Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in UP Assembly

Manoj Kumar Pandey submitted his resignation letter to the party chief on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in UP Assembly
Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in UP Assembly | Image:X
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party’s chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Manoj Kumar Pandey submitted his resignation letter to the party chief. 

According to sources, Pandey may contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from BJP. Sources revealed that BJP leader Daya Shankar is in touch with and has also arrived at his house.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

