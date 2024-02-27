Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:46 IST
Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in UP Assembly
Manoj Kumar Pandey submitted his resignation letter to the party chief on Tuesday.
Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in UP Assembly | Image:X
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party’s chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
According to sources, Pandey may contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from BJP. Sources revealed that BJP leader Daya Shankar is in touch with and has also arrived at his house.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:15 IST
