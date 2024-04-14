×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Mass Exodus: Over 300 JDS Workers Defect to Congress in Mega Operation Led by DK Shivakumar

JDS workers from different parts of Bengaluru rural area have joined the Congress and so far around 5,000 leaders have joined the party, said DK Shivakumar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Over 300 JDS workers Join Congress
Over 300 JDS workers Join Congress | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a mega midnight operation led by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, over 300 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) cadres from Channapatna, Magadi, Anekal and Kunigal have joined the Congress party. Sources close to Republic TV said that leaders who were considered close to JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy joined the grand old party at the KPCC office in Bengaluru. Among those who joined are JD(S) leader Kukkur Doddi Shivanna and 300 other cadres of Janata Dal Secular.    

Welcoming JD-S defectors into the Congress party, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said, "JDS workers from different parts of Bengaluru rural area have joined the Congress and so far around 5,000 leaders have joined the party". He further advised the recently joined party members not to waste their time, underlining the significance of their future prospects.  

Advertisement

Earlier, Shivakumar had claimed that many BJP and JD-S workers were keen to join the ranks of the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at the party office, a few days back Shivakumar had said, “We've issued instructions to our party workers to actively facilitate the joining of BJP and JD(S) workers and leaders at the local level, recognizing their eagerness to join the Congress ranks.”

“In around five to six constituencies, it's a head-to-head battle between the Congress and the JD-S. Party members are closely examining their political prospects amidst this scenario. The increasing involvement of members from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's family in politics is causing concern among party workers about their own future”, Shivakumar stated.  

Advertisement

Rebel BJP MLA Eshwarappa to Contest Independently

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Deputy CM K Eshwarappa, who defected from the BJP, is set to file his nomination for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat today. Eshwarappa reiterated that he remains steadfast in his decision to run as an independent candidate, firmly ruling out any possibility of retracting his stance.

Advertisement

“I will be filing my nomination papers, and my supporters will come along with me to a rally. I was not sure about getting such an overwhelming response during the election campaign, but I realized that people are looking for Hindutva candidates like me."

He asserted his backing from numerous Hindutva leaders in the Shivamogga region, exuding certainty in his electoral triumph.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka

The Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka are scheduled across two phases on April 26 and May 4. With Karnataka having 28 Lok Sabha seats, it holds significant importance in the political landscape. It is a crucial battleground for parties aiming for control in the lower house. 

Advertisement

The state, which is known for its booming IT sector will witness a triangular fight between Congress, BJP, and JD-S. 

BJP-JDS Set to Win 25+ Seats

The BJP-led NDA is expected to win 25-27 of the 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Republic Kannada-P-Marq Opinion Poll had predicted. 

The party had won the same number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and in 2014, it bagged 17 seats. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

5 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

6 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

8 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

9 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

9 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

14 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

16 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

17 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

18 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

29 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

33 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

an hour ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

an hour ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo