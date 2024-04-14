Advertisement

New Delhi: In a mega midnight operation led by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, over 300 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) cadres from Channapatna, Magadi, Anekal and Kunigal have joined the Congress party. Sources close to Republic TV said that leaders who were considered close to JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy joined the grand old party at the KPCC office in Bengaluru. Among those who joined are JD(S) leader Kukkur Doddi Shivanna and 300 other cadres of Janata Dal Secular.

Welcoming JD-S defectors into the Congress party, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said, "JDS workers from different parts of Bengaluru rural area have joined the Congress and so far around 5,000 leaders have joined the party". He further advised the recently joined party members not to waste their time, underlining the significance of their future prospects.

Earlier, Shivakumar had claimed that many BJP and JD-S workers were keen to join the ranks of the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at the party office, a few days back Shivakumar had said, “We've issued instructions to our party workers to actively facilitate the joining of BJP and JD(S) workers and leaders at the local level, recognizing their eagerness to join the Congress ranks.”

“In around five to six constituencies, it's a head-to-head battle between the Congress and the JD-S. Party members are closely examining their political prospects amidst this scenario. The increasing involvement of members from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's family in politics is causing concern among party workers about their own future”, Shivakumar stated.

Rebel BJP MLA Eshwarappa to Contest Independently

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Deputy CM K Eshwarappa, who defected from the BJP, is set to file his nomination for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat today. Eshwarappa reiterated that he remains steadfast in his decision to run as an independent candidate, firmly ruling out any possibility of retracting his stance.

“I will be filing my nomination papers, and my supporters will come along with me to a rally. I was not sure about getting such an overwhelming response during the election campaign, but I realized that people are looking for Hindutva candidates like me."

He asserted his backing from numerous Hindutva leaders in the Shivamogga region, exuding certainty in his electoral triumph.

Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka

The Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka are scheduled across two phases on April 26 and May 4. With Karnataka having 28 Lok Sabha seats, it holds significant importance in the political landscape. It is a crucial battleground for parties aiming for control in the lower house.

The state, which is known for its booming IT sector will witness a triangular fight between Congress, BJP, and JD-S.

BJP-JDS Set to Win 25+ Seats

The BJP-led NDA is expected to win 25-27 of the 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Republic Kannada-P-Marq Opinion Poll had predicted.

The party had won the same number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and in 2014, it bagged 17 seats.