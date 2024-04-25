Advertisement

Mathura Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mathura, one of the 89 seats to hold polling on Friday, April 26, is all set to witness a triangular fight as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini is seeking re-election for the third time.

Mathura Lok Sabha seat comprises 5 Assembly constituencies including Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev.

Advertisement

In the upcoming elections, Mathura will see a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the BSP. The BJP has once again reposed its faith in sitting MP and star candidate Hema Malini, while Congress and BSP have given the ticket to Mukesh Dhangar and Suresh Singh respectively.

Voting for the second phase will commence at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.

Advertisement

Mathura Elections 2024: Demographic Details

Mathura had 17 lakh voters as of the Election Commission of India 2014 report, with a male majority of 9.3 lakh and over 7 lakh female voters.

Advertisement

Mathura Seat: 2019 Result

With BJP and Congress locking horns, Hema Malini won with a margin of 293,471 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Advertisement

BJP's Hema Malini polled 671,293 votes with a vote share of 61.00 per cent, defeating Kunwar Narendra Singh from RLD who got 377,822 votes and a vote share of 34.21 per cent.

In 2014, Hema Malini emerged as the winner by a margin of 330,743 votes defeating RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary.

Advertisement