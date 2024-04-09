×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

'Maybe He Was Forced...': Shatrughan Sinha Speaks Up on Pawan Singh Opting Out of LS Race

Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday reacted to Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's withdrawal of candidature from the Asansol seat.

Reported by: Prakash Singh
Edited by: Ronit Singh
'Maybe He Was Forced...': Shatrughan Sinha Speaks Up on Pawan Singh Opting Out of LS Race
'Maybe He Was Forced...': Shatrughan Sinha Speaks Up on Pawan Singh Opting Out of LS Race | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Asansol: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday reacted to Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's withdrawal of candidature from the seat.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the TMC leader said that reason behind Pawan Singh's move is yet to be ascertained, however, he might have been forced to withdraw. The BJP is yet to announce the candidate from the Asansol seat. 

Advertisement

“I don't know whether Pawan Singh withdrew his candidature from Asansol or he was forced to do so. But I have heard of him, he is a good man.” 

Singh's withdrawal of his candidature comes after TMC launched an online campaign against him alleging that he stars in "sexist misogynist videos". 

Advertisement

Several TMC leaders, including Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose and Babul Supriyo tweeted against Singh alleging that his candidature insults women in Bengal.

BJP Named Pawan Singh in First List of Candidates

The BJP had announced name of Pawan Singh from the Asansol segment while releasing the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 2. 

However, a day later, Pawan Singh dropped out citing personal reasons. Notably, the BJP also faced backlash on social media for fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol. 

Advertisement

A day later, he took to X and said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol, but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol."

On March 13, Singh dropped a hint of him contesting the Lok Sabha elections but didn't announce the constituency. 

Advertisement

“I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. Jai Mata Di,” Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri singer and actor wrote on microblogging site X.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

a few seconds ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

5 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

7 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

10 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

15 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

17 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

20 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

21 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

22 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

23 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

25 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

25 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

28 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

29 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

30 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo