Shatrughan Sinha Speaks Up on Pawan Singh Opting Out of LS Race

Asansol: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday reacted to Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's withdrawal of candidature from the seat.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the TMC leader said that reason behind Pawan Singh's move is yet to be ascertained, however, he might have been forced to withdraw. The BJP is yet to announce the candidate from the Asansol seat.

“I don't know whether Pawan Singh withdrew his candidature from Asansol or he was forced to do so. But I have heard of him, he is a good man.”

Singh's withdrawal of his candidature comes after TMC launched an online campaign against him alleging that he stars in "sexist misogynist videos".

Several TMC leaders, including Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose and Babul Supriyo tweeted against Singh alleging that his candidature insults women in Bengal.

BJP Named Pawan Singh in First List of Candidates

The BJP had announced name of Pawan Singh from the Asansol segment while releasing the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 2.

However, a day later, Pawan Singh dropped out citing personal reasons. Notably, the BJP also faced backlash on social media for fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol.

A day later, he took to X and said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol, but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol."

On March 13, Singh dropped a hint of him contesting the Lok Sabha elections but didn't announce the constituency.

“I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my society, people and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. Jai Mata Di,” Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri singer and actor wrote on microblogging site X.