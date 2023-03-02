Assam CM Confirms JP Nadda Has Directed BJP To Support Conrad Sangma's New Meghalaya Govt

The BJP and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will form the new state government in alliance, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. This comes after Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the largest party with wins in 26 seats but failed to gain a complete majority in the 60-membered assembly. Notably, the BJP only managed to win two seats and the United Democratic Party emerged as the second-largest party with 11 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma revealed that BJP National President JP Nadda has directed the party's Meghalaya unit in supporting the NPP to form a new government.

"Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji, the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya," Sarma tweeted.

Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji , the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National people’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya. @SangmaConrad — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2023

In another tweet, Sarma said that the Meghalaya CM had dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his blessings following the win and to discuss post-poll alliance.

Sri @SangmaConrad , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government.

. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2023

BJP Meghalaya President Ernest Mawrie also confirmed receiving a call from Nadda over assisting in the formation of the new government. I have spoken to CM Conard Sangma and informed him about the party's decision. I'll meet him and submit a letter of support to him tonight," he said per ANI.

BJP-NPP to join forces again

Both parties are set to join forces again like in 2018 when they formed the government despite Congress winning the highest number of constituencies (21). Prior to the 2023 elections, the BJP and NPP parted ways to contest separately, however, Sangma later confirmed to Republic TV that an alliance is unavoidable given the 'fractured mandate'.

"Definitely, there has to be. Since it's a fractured mandate, we're not getting a simple majority so we will have to explore options to discuss with other political parties," Sangma had said.