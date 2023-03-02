Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Fails To Impress Tripura, Secures Fewer Votes Than NOTA

Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee's party, failed to make a mark in Tripura, winning less than 1% of the vote, less than NOTA. Banerjee's party received merely 0.88% of the voteshare whereas the NOTA (None of the above) received 1.36%. The party fought in 28 of the 60 seats but could not make any impact. The voting in Tripura took place on February 16, and in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27.

All the star campaigners of All India Trinamool Congress campaigned both in Tripura and Meghalaya including Mamata Banerjee, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as well as other star campaigners such as Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra.

TMC's manifesto for Tripura

The Mamata-led party made scaling claims for the state elections and promised to create 200,000 jobs and provide cash to unemployed youths. The manifesto also included an additional secretariat in North Tripura to manage the affairs of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and Rs 10,000 annual assistance to farmers. The Trinamool also promised 2,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the bringing several schemes already operational in West Bengal.

The manifesto was released by TMC Tripura in-charge, Rajib Banerjee; State TMC President, Pijush Kanti Biswas, and party MP Sushmita Dev.

Last time in 2018, when TMC contested with 24 seats, it received 0.30 percent votes without winning any seat and in 2023 it contested for 28 seats but was able to rise its vote share in Tripura to just 0.88 percent.

BJP victorious in the state

The BJP-IPFT alliance won 33 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, making its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time consecutively.

The celebrations began at the BJP office earlier in the day in Agartala, on Thursday as the party was inching towards the majority mark. Several top leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha member and former CM Biplab Deb, and party spokesperson Sambit Patra were also present as they celebrated the party's performance.

What is NOTA?

NOTA or "None of the Above", is the option that enables the voter to officially vote to reject all the candidates who are participating in the election. If the voter chooses to vote for 'NOTA' it means that the voter is not interested in voting for any party.