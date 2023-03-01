Last Updated:

Meghalaya Poll Results: Conrad Sangma To Meet Governor, To Stake Claim To Form Govt

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 results commenced on Wednesday at 8 am. Four major parties--  ruling National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are battling for power in the state.

Written By
Digital Desk
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023

The Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 took place on February 27 and a total of 369 candidates contested from 59 out of 60 constituencies.

pointer
23:00 IST, March 2nd 2023
Meghalaya CM likely to meet governor on Friday to stake claim to form govt

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday morning to stake claim to form the next government, officials said on Thursday.

Sangma, also the president of the ruling NPP, will go to Raj Bhawan at 11:30 am on Friday and meet the governor to apprise him of the assembly election results, the official said.

"The MLAs of NPP and other allies will also accompany him. They will stake claim to form the next government," he added. Before meeting the Governor, Sangma will address a press conference.
 

pointer
21:56 IST, March 2nd 2023
Will submit letter of support to NPP tonight after BJP members' meet: Senior saffron party leader

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said the saffron party will submit a letter of support to the NPP on Thursday night to form the next government in the state.

BJP, which contested the assembly elections alone and won two seats despite being in an alliance government with the NPP during the last five years, would have bagged more seats had the two allies fought in partnership, he said.

pointer
20:44 IST, March 2nd 2023
Conrad Sangma to meet governor on Friday, to stake claim to form govt

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to meet the governor on Friday at 11.30 am to stake claim to form a government with BJP in Meghalaya.

pointer
20:31 IST, March 2nd 2023
Have visited Northeast more than 50 times, says PM Modi

Addressing party karyakartas at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "I have visited the Northeast more than 50 times after becoming Prime Minister. People of Northeast now know that they are not neglected."

pointer
20:21 IST, March 2nd 2023
PM Modi addresses BJP workers at party Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at party Headquarters in New Delhi.

pointer
20:19 IST, March 2nd 2023
Results that we are due to PM Modi's vision: BJP chief JP Nadda

"The results (of Assembly polls) that we are seeing today is due to the vision of PM Modi which includes empowering the poor, women," said BJP chief JP Nadda.

He added, "Before 2014, the northeast was known for blockades, insurgency, terrorism and target killings. However, the fate and picture of the northeast have changed now. Today the northeast is known for peace and stability."

pointer
20:13 IST, March 2nd 2023
I congratulate PM Modi on BJP's splendid performance in northeast polls: JP Nadda

Addressing BJP workers and supporters, party chief JP Nadda said, "On behalf of our karyakartas, I welcome and congratulate PM Modi ji on BJP's splendid performance in the northeast elections."

pointer
19:55 IST, March 2nd 2023
PM Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. He will address BJP workers and supporters shortly on BJP's powerful performance in the northeast.

 

pointer
19:50 IST, March 2nd 2023
Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda arrive at party headquarters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at BJP headquarters in New Delhi as the saffron party retained Tripura and Nagaland and reunited with ally NPP in Nagaland.

pointer
19:37 IST, March 2nd 2023
Grateful to people of Meghalaya for support: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

"I am grateful to the people of Meghalaya for the support they have shown towards @BJP4Meghalaya in the State Assembly elections. Under the guidance and blessing of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, Meghalaya will see growth in leaps and bounds," Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted on Meghalaya elections.

pointer
19:13 IST, March 2nd 2023
Received JP Nadda's call to support NPP, says Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawri

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawri said, "I received a call from the party's national president JP Nadda today to support NPP in forming government in the state. I have spoken to CM Conard Sangma and informed him about the party's decision. I'll meet him and submit a letter of support to him tonight."

pointer
18:59 IST, March 2nd 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023: NPP Open For Alliance With BJP, CM Conrad Sangma Tells Republic

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sangma said that he is open to an alliance option with the BJP given the 'fractured mandate.' 

Talking about his party's performance, Sangma said, "We have done better than last time which is what my initial stand has been. And few seats were there where we lost by less than four votes, very very narrow margins were there. So overall, we could clearly see that there is very strong support for the National People's Party. So we have done well but looks like we are falling short. So we will explore all the options possible." READ THE FULL STORY.

pointer
18:36 IST, March 2nd 2023
BJP chief JP Nadda advised party to support Conrad Sangma-led NPP: Assam CM

BJP national president J P Nadda has advised the party's Meghalaya unit to support Conrad Sangma-led NPP, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

pointer
18:10 IST, March 2nd 2023
Conrad Sangma called Amit Shah, sought his support: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Sarma said that CM Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government.

 

 

pointer
17:16 IST, March 2nd 2023
NPP wins 18 seats, leads in 7

According to EC, NPP has won 18 seats, UDP (10), Congress (5), TMC (3) and BJP (2).

 

pointer
17:10 IST, March 2nd 2023
NOTA gets more votes than JDU in Meghalaya

According to EC's latest data (as of 05:05 pm), NOTA has more votes than JDU in Meghalaya. NOTA's vote share is 0.8% while JDU's is 0.05%. On the other hand, NPP, the single-largest party has got over 31% of the vote share.

 

pointer
16:41 IST, March 2nd 2023
CM Conrad Sangma's brother loses with a narrow margin of 18 votes

CM Conrad Sangma's brother James Sangma lost his previously held seat of Dadenggre to TMC's Rupa Marak. Marak won the election with a narrow margin of 18 votes.

pointer
16:31 IST, March 2nd 2023
BJP Meghalaya chief Ernest Mawrie loses from West Shillong

According to EC, BJP state chief Ernest Marwie lost the West Shillong seat. UDP's Paul Lyngdoh won from the same seat. Lyngdoh defeated NPP's Mohendro Rapsang, his nearest rival, with a margin of 3485 votes.

pointer
15:55 IST, March 2nd 2023
Meghalaya Poll Results: NPP wins 14 seats, ahead in 11; UDP bags nine

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 14 seats, and was leading in 11 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged nine constituencies and was ahead in two seats. The Congress won four seats and was leading in one constituency. The Trinamool Congress won three seats and was ahead in two other constituencies.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) won two seats each. The VPP was ahead in two constituencies. 

The BJP was leading in three seats, and the People's Democratic Front in two constituencies. Two Independent candidates emerged victorious, as per the latest trends available.

pointer
15:23 IST, March 2nd 2023
'Northeast no more neglected': Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Responding to BJP's performance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 2023 started on a positive note for the  BJP. "For the first time in the northeast has come a region which is no more neglected. The new India, with the new northeast, is different. Northeast is now a vibrant region. Northeast people are now seeing the light of development. The transformation of Northeast only because of the commitment and vision of the Prime Minister," he said.

pointer
15:05 IST, March 2nd 2023
CM Conrad Sangma leaving for Shillong for alliance prospect as NPP falls short of majority

According to sources, Conrad Sangma will be leaving for Shillong for alliance prospects as his party NPP seems to be falling short of a majority. As per the EC, Sangma's party has bagged 6 seats while leading in 19. Even if NPP win all 19 seats, it will still be 6 short to form a government on its own in Meghalaya. 

pointer
14:52 IST, March 2nd 2023
NPP, UDP win 5 seats each: EC

NPP and UDP have bagged 5 seats as the counting of polls is underway. NDP is currently leading in 20 seats, UDP (6), Congress (4), TMC (4) and BJP (3).

 

pointer
14:29 IST, March 2nd 2023
'We have to explore option': CM Sangma as NPP falls short of majority

Speaking to Republic, Conrad Sangma said, "We have done better than last time. We lost a few seats with a narrow margin. We have done well but we are falling short. We have to explore options."

pointer
14:20 IST, March 2nd 2023
Celebrations start outside Conrad Sangma's residence

NPP supporters and workers were seen celebrating outside Conrad Sangmal's residence as the party leads in the Meghalaya polls.

 

pointer
14:10 IST, March 2nd 2023
Conrad Sangma thanks people as party leads in polls

CM Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude towards the people of Meghalaya as his party NPP leads in 21 seats while winning 5. He said, "We'd like to thank the state's people for voting for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results."

 

pointer
14:03 IST, March 2nd 2023
Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma wins from Gambegre: EC

According to EC, Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma has won from Gambegre seat with a margin of 2871 votes.

 

pointer
13:34 IST, March 2nd 2023
Trends on all 59 seats; NPP leads in 22 seats, wins 4: EC

According to EC trends on all 59 seats, the ruling NPP is leading in 22 and has registered victory in 4 seats. Congress and UDP have also registered victory on 1 seat each.

 

pointer
13:17 IST, March 2nd 2023
NPP's Subir Marak wins from Rangsakona: EC

According to EC, NPP leader Subir Marak has registered a victory from the Rangsakona seat defeating TMC's Zenith Sangma with a margin of 788 votes.

pointer
13:07 IST, March 2nd 2023
NPP ahead in 21 seats; UDP takes 2nd spot with leads in 10: EC

According to EC, the NPP is ahead in 21 seats, UDP (10), TMC (5), Congress (4) and BJP (3).

 

pointer
12:47 IST, March 2nd 2023
NPP's Coming One Ymbon registers victory from Raliang: EC

According to EC, NPP leader Coming One Ymbon won from the Raliang seat defeating Lakhon Biam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

COMMENT