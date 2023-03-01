Meghalaya Poll Results: Conrad Sangma To Meet Governor, To Stake Claim To Form Govt

Meghalaya CM likely to meet governor on Friday to stake claim to form govt

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday morning to stake claim to form the next government, officials said on Thursday.

Sangma, also the president of the ruling NPP, will go to Raj Bhawan at 11:30 am on Friday and meet the governor to apprise him of the assembly election results, the official said.

"The MLAs of NPP and other allies will also accompany him. They will stake claim to form the next government," he added. Before meeting the Governor, Sangma will address a press conference.

