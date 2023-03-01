Meghalaya Poll Results: Conrad Sangma To Meet Governor, To Stake Claim To Form Govt

Quick links:
The Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 took place on February 27 and a total of 369 candidates contested from 59 out of 60 constituencies.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday morning to stake claim to form the next government, officials said on Thursday.
Sangma, also the president of the ruling NPP, will go to Raj Bhawan at 11:30 am on Friday and meet the governor to apprise him of the assembly election results, the official said.
"The MLAs of NPP and other allies will also accompany him. They will stake claim to form the next government," he added. Before meeting the Governor, Sangma will address a press conference.
Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said the saffron party will submit a letter of support to the NPP on Thursday night to form the next government in the state.
BJP, which contested the assembly elections alone and won two seats despite being in an alliance government with the NPP during the last five years, would have bagged more seats had the two allies fought in partnership, he said.
Addressing party karyakartas at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "I have visited the Northeast more than 50 times after becoming Prime Minister. People of Northeast now know that they are not neglected."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at party Headquarters in New Delhi.
"The results (of Assembly polls) that we are seeing today is due to the vision of PM Modi which includes empowering the poor, women," said BJP chief JP Nadda.
He added, "Before 2014, the northeast was known for blockades, insurgency, terrorism and target killings. However, the fate and picture of the northeast have changed now. Today the northeast is known for peace and stability."
Addressing BJP workers and supporters, party chief JP Nadda said, "On behalf of our karyakartas, I welcome and congratulate PM Modi ji on BJP's splendid performance in the northeast elections."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. He will address BJP workers and supporters shortly on BJP's powerful performance in the northeast.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at BJP headquarters in New Delhi as the saffron party retained Tripura and Nagaland and reunited with ally NPP in Nagaland.
"I am grateful to the people of Meghalaya for the support they have shown towards @BJP4Meghalaya in the State Assembly elections. Under the guidance and blessing of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, Meghalaya will see growth in leaps and bounds," Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted on Meghalaya elections.
Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawri said, "I received a call from the party's national president JP Nadda today to support NPP in forming government in the state. I have spoken to CM Conard Sangma and informed him about the party's decision. I'll meet him and submit a letter of support to him tonight."
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sangma said that he is open to an alliance option with the BJP given the 'fractured mandate.'
Talking about his party's performance, Sangma said, "We have done better than last time which is what my initial stand has been. And few seats were there where we lost by less than four votes, very very narrow margins were there. So overall, we could clearly see that there is very strong support for the National People's Party. So we have done well but looks like we are falling short. So we will explore all the options possible." READ THE FULL STORY.
BJP national president J P Nadda has advised the party's Meghalaya unit to support Conrad Sangma-led NPP, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.
Assam CM Himanta Sarma said that CM Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government.
According to EC, NPP has won 18 seats, UDP (10), Congress (5), TMC (3) and BJP (2).
According to EC's latest data (as of 05:05 pm), NOTA has more votes than JDU in Meghalaya. NOTA's vote share is 0.8% while JDU's is 0.05%. On the other hand, NPP, the single-largest party has got over 31% of the vote share.
CM Conrad Sangma's brother James Sangma lost his previously held seat of Dadenggre to TMC's Rupa Marak. Marak won the election with a narrow margin of 18 votes.
According to EC, BJP state chief Ernest Marwie lost the West Shillong seat. UDP's Paul Lyngdoh won from the same seat. Lyngdoh defeated NPP's Mohendro Rapsang, his nearest rival, with a margin of 3485 votes.
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 14 seats, and was leading in 11 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged nine constituencies and was ahead in two seats. The Congress won four seats and was leading in one constituency. The Trinamool Congress won three seats and was ahead in two other constituencies.
The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) won two seats each. The VPP was ahead in two constituencies.
The BJP was leading in three seats, and the People's Democratic Front in two constituencies. Two Independent candidates emerged victorious, as per the latest trends available.
Responding to BJP's performance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 2023 started on a positive note for the BJP. "For the first time in the northeast has come a region which is no more neglected. The new India, with the new northeast, is different. Northeast is now a vibrant region. Northeast people are now seeing the light of development. The transformation of Northeast only because of the commitment and vision of the Prime Minister," he said.
According to sources, Conrad Sangma will be leaving for Shillong for alliance prospects as his party NPP seems to be falling short of a majority. As per the EC, Sangma's party has bagged 6 seats while leading in 19. Even if NPP win all 19 seats, it will still be 6 short to form a government on its own in Meghalaya.
NPP and UDP have bagged 5 seats as the counting of polls is underway. NDP is currently leading in 20 seats, UDP (6), Congress (4), TMC (4) and BJP (3).
Speaking to Republic, Conrad Sangma said, "We have done better than last time. We lost a few seats with a narrow margin. We have done well but we are falling short. We have to explore options."
NPP supporters and workers were seen celebrating outside Conrad Sangmal's residence as the party leads in the Meghalaya polls.
CM Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude towards the people of Meghalaya as his party NPP leads in 21 seats while winning 5. He said, "We'd like to thank the state's people for voting for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results."
According to EC, Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma has won from Gambegre seat with a margin of 2871 votes.
According to EC trends on all 59 seats, the ruling NPP is leading in 22 and has registered victory in 4 seats. Congress and UDP have also registered victory on 1 seat each.
According to EC, NPP leader Subir Marak has registered a victory from the Rangsakona seat defeating TMC's Zenith Sangma with a margin of 788 votes.
According to EC, the NPP is ahead in 21 seats, UDP (10), TMC (5), Congress (4) and BJP (3).
According to EC, NPP leader Coming One Ymbon won from the Raliang seat defeating Lakhon Biam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).