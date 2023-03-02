Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: NPP Wins Two Seats, Ahead In 21; UDP Leads In Nine

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won two seats, and was leading in 21 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The UDP was ahead in nine constituencies, while the BJP and the Trinamool Congress were ahead in five seats each, and the Congress and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) were leading in four seats each.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front were ahead in two constituencies each.

Three Independent candidates were also leading, as per the latest trends available for 57 out of 59 constituencies.

NPP candidates Coming One Ymbon and Sniawbhalang Dhar won from Raliang and Nartiang seats respectively by margins of 5,337 and 2,123 votes.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 508 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong was leading in Pynursla seat by over 4,288 votes.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing behind NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 2,019 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by a mere 77 votes over NPP's ND Shira.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was leading by 100 votes over Batskhem Ryntathiang of the Congress in Mairang constituency.

BJP's Sanbor Shullai was leading by 6,490 votes over VPP’s Danny Langstieh in South Shillong seat.

The CM's brother James P K Sangma, and other cabinet ministers Dasakhiat Lamare (NPP), Hamlet Dohling (NPP), Lahkmen Rymbui (UDP), Brolsing Nongsiej (UDP) and Renikton Tongkhar (UDP) were trailing in their respective constituencies.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.