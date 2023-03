Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Check Full List Of Winners Here

The Meghalaya assembly elections were announced on March 2, 2023, which saw a multi-cornered electoral battle involving largely four major parties-- ruling National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The polling for the assembly election took place on February 27 with a total of 369 candidates contested from 59 out of 60 constituencies. Over 85% of the 21.6 lakh electors in Meghalaya voted to form a new government. CM Conrad Sangma's NPP fielded 57 candidates, while its former ally BJP contested 59 seats. Congress fielded 59 candidates, TMC (56) and UDP (46). Notably, the election in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned by the Election Commission (EC) after the death of one of the candidates. Here is the complete list of winning candidates.

Complete list of winners of Meghalaya Assembly Elections: