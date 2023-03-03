Meghalaya Elections 2023: Curfew Imposed In West Jaintia Hills After Post-poll Violence

The West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya imposed a curfew in the Sahsniang village after post-poll violence. According to reports, National People’s Party (NPP) allegedly vandalised houses and a vehicle belonging to the police.

The results were announced for the three North Eastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 2. In Meghalaya, NPP emerged as the single largest party and won 26 seats, UDP 11, BJP 2, TMC 5 and Congress won 5 seats.

Meghalaya | The district administration of West Jaintia Hills has imposed curfew in Sahsniang village till further orders, following post-vote counting violence pic.twitter.com/yZ1n4sjqi4 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Sec 144 imposed in Sahsniang village

After reports of clashes in the Sahsniang village which comes under the Mowkaiaw constituency, won by an UDP candidate, the district administration of the West Jaintia hills district announced Sec 144 imposition saying, “There is an apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended and may result in destruction of property and a possibility of a loss of lives.”

The District Magistrate in the order said, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 Cr. PC, I, B.S. Sohliya, IAS, District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills District do hereby imposed curfew in Sahsniang, village with immediate effect.”

Meghalaya election results

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the BJP and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will form the new state government in alliance.

Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the largest party with 26 seats but failed to gain a complete majority in the 60-member assembly. The BJP only managed to win two seats and the United Democratic Party emerged as the second-largest party with 11 seats.