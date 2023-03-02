Meghalaya Elections 2023: NPP Open For Alliance With BJP, CM Conrad Sangma Tells Republic

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is inching closer to victory as it is leading in 22 out of the 60 constituencies with counting underway. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sangma said that he is open to an alliance option with the BJP given the 'fractured mandate.'

Talking about his party's performance, Sangma said, "We have done better than last time which is what my initial stand has been. And few seats were there where we lost by less than four votes, very very narrow margins were there. So overall, we could clearly see that there is very strong support for the National People's Party. So we have done well but looks like we are falling short. So we will explore all the options possible."

Alliance with the BJP a possibility

When asked if there is a chance of an alliance, Sangma said, "Definitely, there has to be. Since it's a fractured mandate, we're not getting a simple majority so we will have to explore options to discuss with other political parties."

BJP candidate Sanbor Shullai from the South Shillong constituency has revealed that CM Sangma will chair a meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening to discuss more on the potential alliance, sources said. Earlier on Wednesday evening, Sangma and Sarma had another meeting at a hotel in Guwahati over the same. Sangma also told Republic that the talks for an alliance will begin once he reaches Shillong.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results so far

According to the Election Commission, it has secured victory in five seats and is most likely to emerge as the single largest party. Following the NPP, is the United Democratic Party which has also won five constituencies and is leading in six others. The Congress party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have also managed to win one seat each and are leading in four. The BJP, on the other hand, is ahead only in three constituencies and has won none.

With NPP emerging as the party with the most number of seats, it is likely to forge an alliance with the BJP, exactly the way it did following the 2018 election results to form a government. Both parties parted ways ahead of the 2023 assembly elections and were going solo for the polls.

Back in 2018, the NPP and the BJP joined forces to form the government despite Congress winning 21 seats in the assembly elections. Sarma, on the other hand, had predicted that none of the states including Meghalaya will see a hung assembly as the BJP and its allies will form governments with a complete majority. Notably, Sarma leads the BJP-led North East Development Alliance (NEDA) which has helped the saffron party spread its roots in the northeast.

Meanwhile, celebrations have begun in the South Tura constituency where CM Sangma is inching closer to another win by a margin of over 2,500 votes. He is leading with 10,090 votes followed by BJP's Bernard N Marak (7,260 votes).