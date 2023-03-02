Meghalaya Elections: NPP Party Workers Celebrate Outside CM Sangma's House As Party Leads

NPP party supporters and workers celebrated on Thursday outside the residence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Tura as the party leads in the Meghalaya polls. The counting of the votes is currently underway.

As per the Election Commission trends on all 59 seats, the ruling NPP is leading in 19 and has registered victory in 6 seats.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude to the people of Meghalaya as his party leads and said, "We'd like to thank the state's people for voting for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results."

#WATCH | Tura, Meghalaya | "We'd like to thank the people of the state for having voted for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results to come out. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results," says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/281euGC6xp — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

The battle for power in the state revolved around four big parties, four major parties, ruling National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The voting took place on February 27 with a total of 369 candidates contested from 59 out of 60 constituencies. Conrad Sangma's party NPP fielded 57 candidates, while its former ally BJP contested 59 seats. Congress fielded 59 candidates, TMC (56) and UDP (46).

NPP MP hints at an alliance with BJP

Meanwhile, NPP MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi hinted at making an alliance with the BJP in the state. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the mandate for NPP includes BJP.

Kharlukhi said, "NPP never speak against BJP, they tried to project themselves honest." As per sources, the National People's Party (NPP) is in talks with United Democratic Party (Meghalaya) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).