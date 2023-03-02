NOTA Gets More Votes Than JD(U) In Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023

The results of the Meghalaya Assembly elections gave a huge jolt to the Janata Dal (United) as more voters opted for the ‘None Of The Above (NOTA)' option while pressing the button on the electronic voting machine. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the vote share of NOTA in the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 stood at 0.80 per cent surpassing JD(U) whose vote share was 0.06 per cent.

Some other regional opposition parties also witnessed a shocking vote share, such as PDF (People's Democratic Front) getting 1.89 per cent and HSPDP (Hill State People's Democratic Party) with 3.56 per cent.

NPP single-largest in Meghalaya

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) won 26 seats to emerge as the single-largest party in the state. However, the NPP failed to secure a majority 60-member Meghalaya Assembly and will now require the support of other parties to form government.

While the talks for alliance with other parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to start, supporters and workers on Thursday celebrated outside the residence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Tura.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude to the people of Meghalaya. "We'd like to thank the state's people for voting for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results," he stated.

#WATCH | Tura, Meghalaya | "We'd like to thank the people of the state for having voted for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results to come out. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results," says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/281euGC6xp — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

The battle for power in the state involved the ruling NPP, BJP, Congress, United Democratic Party (UDP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The voting took place on February 27 with a total of 369 candidates contesting in 59 out of 60 constituencies. Conrad Sangma's party NPP fielded 57 candidates, while its former ally BJP contested on 59 seats. The Congress fielded 59 candidates, TMC 56 and UDP 46.

What is NOTA?

NOTA or "None of the Above", is the option that allows the voter to officially register a vote of rejection for the candidates who are participating in the election. If the voter chooses to vote for 'NOTA' it means that the voter is not interested in voting for any party. The option appears as the last option for the voters on the EVM.