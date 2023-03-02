Last Updated:

Who Is Conrad Sangma? Meghalaya CM And NPP Leader Way Ahead Of Rivals In State

Nagaland Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to retain power as his National People's Party (NPP) is leading in 23 constituencies and has already won two.

Sangma's political career began in 2004 when he contested his first election on an NCP ticket but did not manage to win; Image: Twitter/@SangmaConrad


Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to retain power as his National People's Party (NPP) is leading in 23 constituencies and has secured victory in four seats. According to the Election Commission, the NPP is ahead of the BJP, which is leading in 3 seats, followed by the TMC and Congress which are ahead in four constituencies each. Both parties have managed to win one seat so far. The United Democratic Party is in the second spot with the lead in eight constituencies and victories in two. 

CM Sangma himself is ahead in the South Tura constituency as he has won 10,090 votes so far. Trailing him is the BJP's Bernard N Marak (7,260 votes) in a close contest followed by the TMC's Richard M Marak (7,260 votes)

Who is Conrad Sangma?

Born on January 27, 1978 in Meghalaya's Tura, Conrad Kongkal Sangma (45) completed his schooling at Delhi's St. Columba's school. He also has a BBA degree in Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and studied MBA in Finance from the University of London. 

Sangma's political career began in 2004 when he contested his first election on an NCP ticket but did not manage to win. He was later elected to the state assembly in 2008 and was given important portfolios including tourism, power, IT and finance. Notably, he was the youngest finance minister to assume office in the state of Meghalaya. Sangma took over the NPP that he currently leads from his father PA Sangma, the former Lok Sabha speaker who died in 2016.

After serving as the leader of the opposition from 2009-2013, Sanmga was elected as a member of the Meghalaya Legislative assembly in a by-election from South Tura on August 28, 2018. The Meghalaya CM is also largely involved in social activities as he closely works with the PA Sangma Foundation associated with Education and Environment sector. He also assists in running four colleges in rural areas of the state and contributes toward solving environmental issues through various conferences. 

First Published:
