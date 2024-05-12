BREAKING | Mehbooba Mufti Accuses J&K Administration of Trying to 'Rig' Lok Sabha Elections

Advertisement

New Delhi: People Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused the state administration of interfering in the election process. In her letter to the Election Commission, Mufti on Sunday alleged that there is an attempt to repeat the rigging which took place in 1987. Srinagar will go to polls on Monday, May 13, in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Mufti alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir state administration is engaging in acticities like intimidating voters, adding the situation looks similar to that of 1987. "The state administration, under the control of the Union government, is shamelessly engaged in activities aimed at intimidating voters and supporters of the People's Democratic Party," Mufti said in her letter. She asked the poll body to ensure a level-playing field for all the political parties.

Mufti alleged that the leaders and workers of her party have been intentionally detained ahead of the polling day. "I am deeply troubled by reports of security agencies conducting raids and harassing PDP workers in Pulwama and Shopian districts. Numerous party members, sympathizers, and activists have been arbitrarily detained without justification, apparently as punishment for their efforts to organize public rallies and encourage voter turnout," said Mehbooba Mufti in her letter to the Election Commission.

"I implore your office to take immediate and decisive action to thwart any attempts at election rigging and safeguard the democratic values that define our nation," urged Mufti in her letter. Earlier, the PDP president had alleged that the administration was trying to "harass" the people so that they do not come out to vote.

Stop Elections if...: Mehbooba Mufti

Earlier, the PDP chief asked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to stop the "drama of elections". If the Election Commission of India has to repeat 1987 elections, then why this drama of elections? If they have to create Ikhwan (government gunmen) or the party of Ikhwans, their proxies whom they are supporting then they should say that," she said. "If you want to do fraud in the elections, then tell us, we will leave. Why would we then put the lives of our workers at risk?" she added.

Mufti said the administration is not yet openly coming out in support of their proxies as they are waiting for the elections to conclude in two seats in Srinagar and Baramulla.

3-Way Contest in Srinagar

People's Democratic Party candidate Waheed Ur Rehman Para is facing Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, which has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs. While Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Both the Congress and BJP have not fielded their candidates for the seat.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference bagged the Srinagar seat in the 2019 general elections. The Party President, Farooq Abdullah secured 106,750 votes (57.1 vote share per cent) against PDP's Aga Syed Mohsin who secured 36, 700 votes (19.6 per cent).

(With inputs from agencies)

