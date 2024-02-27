English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

MGR Broke the Tradition of Dynasty Politics: PM Modi Says Tamil Nadu Will Decide India's Future

PM Modi was speaking at concluding ceremony of 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land My People) padyatra, kicked off by Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai.

Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi in Tamilnadu
PM Modi addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu | Image:X
PM Modi in Tiruppur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) for ending the tradition of dynasty politics, while addressing a public rally in Tiruppur on Tuesday, February 27. Slamming the Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI bloc, PM Modi asserted that Tamil Nadu will decide India's future. 

PM Modi was speaking at concluding ceremony of 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land My People) padyatra, kicked off by Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai. 

PM Invokes MGR, Jayalalitha 

PM credited former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and AIADK leaders MGR and Jayalalitha for ending the tradition of dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu. 

“During my visit to Sri Lanka, I got a chance to visit Kandy - the birthplace of MGR. Today, I am at his 'karmabhoomi' - Tamil Nadu. MGR had broken tradition of dynastic (politics) and started the tradition of good governance. He worked for quality education and healthcare, and that's why women respected him a lot. However, the politics that is happening because of the DMK government is an insult to MGR. If there was anyone after MGR, it was J Jayalalithaa, who dedicated her entire life for public interest,” said PM in Tiruppur. 

PM Recalls How He Began Ekta Yatra From TN 

While addressing the rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, the prime minister recalled how Ekta Yatra from Tamil Nadu around 30 years ago with two motives- hoisting the Indian Tiranga at Lal Chowk and abrogation of Article 370, asserting that both of the objectives have now been fulfilled. 

“Nearly 32 years ago, in 1991, when I kickstarted the Ekta Yatra, it was started from Kanyakumari. That yatra was started to fulfil two objectives- one was to hoist the Indian tricolour at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, and the second was to abrogate Article 370. Today, both of these tasks have been successfully completed. And now, 'En Man En Makkal' padayatra is taking Tamil Nadu to a new path,” said Prime Minister Modi. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

