Milkipur Bypoll: Over 57 Per cent Voter Turnout Till 3 PM

Ayodhya (UP): More than 57 per cent of the total 3.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the bypoll to the Milkipur Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, officials said.

Opposition party alleged "fake voting" and rigging by officials, but senior police officers rejected the charge and said voting is going on peacefully at all polling stations.

According to the Election Commission (EC), 57.13 per cent votes were cast till 3 pm.

Milkipur Bypoll

The Milkipur bypoll has turned into a prestige battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party as the seat is part of the politically significant Ayodhya district.

SP chief Yadav alleged that presiding officers are "fulfilling the target of fake voting" in the constituency asked the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the "enemies of democracy".

Yadav posted on social media platform X an audio clip from a purported sting and said, "This is a sting operation of the truth of presiding officers who are fulfilling the target of fake voting for the ruling party." He alleged that police are checking identity cards of voters to "create fear" in them.

In an another post on X, Yadav said, "The Election Commission should immediately take cognisance of pictures related to the news that Ayodhya Police -- senior police officers included -- is checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur." "This is a murder of democracy by indirectly influencing voting by creating fear among voters. Such people should be removed immediately and punitive action should be taken," he said attaching a picture with his post.

However, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar categorically refuted the accusations.

The SSP said the photo in question depicted police personnel verifying the identification credentials of a polling agent, and emphasised that law enforcement officers are not conducting any verification of voters' identification documents.

Talking to reporters, Samajwadi Party leader and Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad alleged the BJP wanted to win the election by creating pressure on officers to influence voting.

Akhilesh Yadav also posted some videos on X alleging fake voting in the bypoll.

"The person who spoke about casting fake votes in Rai Patti Amaniganj in the Milkipur by-election has made it clear how the officials in the BJP government are involved in rigging. Does the Election Commission need any more proof?" Yadav alleged in his post There are 10 candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The stakes in the bypoll in Milkipur, which is in Ayodhya district, were raised by SP's Awadhesh Prasad's surprise win from Faizabad in last year's Lok Sabha polls that came just months after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters, IG Pravin Kumar said, "Voting is going on peacefully at all polling stations. Magistrates and police officers are on patrol. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at important polling stations." "Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours or indulging in any other illegal activity," he added.

There are 255 polling centres and 414 polling stations for the election.

More than 1.93 lakh men and over 1.78 lakh women voters and eight third-gender people are registered to vote for the bypoll. There are 4,811 first-time voters in the assembly constituency.

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP on the seat. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also fielded a candidate from the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.