Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 LIVE: Will BJP Defeat Samajwadi Party In Prestige Battle of Ayodhya District

Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in Milkipur bypoll will start at 8 AM today, February 8 – Saturday. The key contest in this politically significant seat is between BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan and Samajwadi Party Ajit Prasad. The polling was held on February 5. More than 65 per cent of the total 3.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll to the Milkipur Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh, surpassing the turnout recorded in the 2022 assembly polls.

Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 | LIVE Updates

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan versus against Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged "fake voting" and rigging by officials, but senior police officers rejected the charge and said voting is going on peacefully at all polling stations.

According to the Election Commission (EC), 65.35 per cent votes were cast till the completion of voting. The final poll percentage can go up as the data is compiled from all the 414 polling stations.

The turnout is more than that recorded in the 2022 assembly polls when it was 60.23 per cent.

Milkipur bypoll a prestige battle between BJP and Samajwadi Party

The Milkipur bypoll has turned into a prestige battle between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party as the seat is part of the politically significant Ayodhya district.

There are 10 candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The stakes in the bypoll in Milkipur, which is in Ayodhya district, were raised by SP's Awadhesh Prasad's surprise win from Faizabad in last year's Lok Sabha polls that came just months after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

How Milkipur bypoll was conducted

During the election, there were 255 polling centres and 414 polling stations for the election.

More than 1.93 lakh men and over 1.78 lakh women voters and eight third-gender people are registered to vote for the bypoll. There are 4,811 first-time voters in the assembly constituency.

Where does BSP and Congress stand in Milkipur

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP on the seat. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also fielded a candidate from the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.