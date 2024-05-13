The lookalike who bore stark resemblance with PM Modi said, “It was a great experience (to witness PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi)”. | Image:'X'

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening, he received an unusual show of support from a person who – at best – appeared to be the prime minister's lookalike.

The doppelganger who bore stark resemblance with PM Modi told news agency ANI: “It was a great experience (to witness PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi)”.

Asserting that PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time, he stressed, "He [PM Modi] will win more than 10 lakh votes from Varanasi".

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A person of slight resemblance to PM Modi comes in support of PM Modi during his roadshow in Varanasi.



He says, "It was a great experience (to witness PM Modi's roadshow)...PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. He will win more than… pic.twitter.com/goZ4jXbSbC — ANI (@ANI)

PM Modi, who received a rousing welcome with the blowing of conches and beats of 'dhols' and ‘damrus’, is set to file his nomination papers from the hot seat of Varanasi on Tuesday.

Before beginning his mega roadshow, PM Modi – accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – garlanded a statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area of the city.

The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of polling for the biggest poll battle of the year – the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A large number of women – all donning saffron attires – served as symbolism for the ‘matrashakti’ (motherly figures), as they walked together in a group ahead of the the prime minister's convoy.

The grand roadshow which passed through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia in the city, will culminate at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is expected to stay the night at the BLW guesthouse, sources in the BJP told news agency PTI.

Supporters from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, reportedly assembled at 100 points to welcome Modi in the 11 designated zones during the roadshow.

(With inputs from PTI)