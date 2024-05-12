Security personnel carrying out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party after Telangana Chief Minister Revath Reddy raised questions over the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 and the retaliatory airstrikes on a terror hideout in Balakot. The BJP accused Congress of giving clean chit to Pakistan for its terror activities.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi asked Revanth Reddy to read out the comments of former Pakistan minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on the 2019 Pulwama attack. “He (Revanth Reddy) must remember that 'Fawad Chaudhary' who is showering support on his (Revanth Reddy) biggest leader Rahul Gandhi has said it in Pakistan's national assembly as the minister of Imran Khan govt that 'humne Pulwama tak ghus ke mara hai'. Revanth Reddy has either no knowledge or such love (for Pakistan) that he is unable to see and listen even after the Pakistan minister has said this.”

Trivedi raked up the recent instance when the former Pakistani minister had heaped praises upon Rahul Gandhi. Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister Chaudhary had shared Rahul Gandhi's speech targeting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption "Rahul on fire." Fawad's post invited sharp criticism from the BJP. The clipped video shows the Congress leader further speaking on Ram Mandir event, accusing the PM Modi-led BJP government of sidelining the interests of the poor and youth.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress, in an attempt to oppose the BJP government, is questioning the armed forces. "Now, Revanth Reddy, the Telangana CM is not only giving clean chit to Pakistan on Pulwama and alleging India but also questioning the surgical strike... In their attempt to oppose Modi, the Congress party is questioning the bravery of the military and putting India under question on the issue of terrorism by giving clean chit to Pakistan," said the BJP leader in a post on X.

Poonawalla said that through these statement, the Congress is giving Pakistan ways to protect itself at the international forum. "Now it has been clear that these are not mere coincidences but well thought experiment the way Congress party is taking stands for Pakistan and terrorism and giving them the clean chit. They are giving them a way to protect themselves at international forums from the allegations of terrorism. This is the real intention of Congress and hence they are getting support from Pakistan," he said.

What Revanth Reddy Said on Pulwama?

Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned the Modi government over the 2019 Pulwama attack, alleging that Prime Minister Modi uses everything for political benefits. He also raised doubts on Balakot surgical strike carried out by India in response to the terror attack.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday, Reddy said, “For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi's thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now. They answer everything with 'Jai Sri Ram'. The Pulwama incident is a classic example.”

“They have failed. What is the IB doing? What is the Intelligence network doing? Modi ji attempted political benefit from the surgical strike after Pulwama incident. My question to him is - What are you doing? Why did Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, R&AW? It is your failure...Nobody knows to date if a surgical strike actually took place,” said the Congress leader.

#BREAKING | Pulwama Politics Back



"For PM, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. They answer everything with 'Jai Sri Ram'. Pulwama incident is a classic example. They have failed. What is the IB doing? What is the Intelligence network doing? Modi ji… pic.twitter.com/MrCFZyY0cj — Republic (@republic)

2019 Pulwama Attack

A convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF officials on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was hit by an explosives-laden vehicle in the Pulwama district killing 40 jawans. The perpetrator—Adil Ahmad Dar—who was a local Kashmiri youth was killed in the suicide-bombing attempt.

The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. In the subsequent action, the terrorist outfit also released a video of Dar, who had joined the group a year earlier. Pakistan, however, had maintained distance from allegations of any involvement in the Pulwama attack. However, their outrageous lie was exposed with Fawad's admission.

When Pakistan Minister Lauded Pulwama Attack

Exposing Pakistan's blatant lie denying its involvement in the Pulwama attack, then top minister in the Imran Khan cabinet admitted that the heinous strike was carried on the directions of Pakistan government.

Speaking in the national assembly on October 29, 2020, the then Pakistan Minister Huaain called the Pulwama attack a ‘great achievemnt’ for his country under Imran Khan's leadership. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (we hit India inside their territory). Pulwama was a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," the minister said.

