Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

The sources in the party revealed that after March 25, PM Modi will kickstart the stormy campaign across country for the BJP.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), widely acclaimed for living and breathing the election season of all kind, is set to kickstart the campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge post Holi festival.

The sources in the party revealed that after March 25, PM Modi will kickstart the stormy campaign across country for the BJP. The southern states are likely to the main focus of the Lok Sabha campaign for the saffron party, claimed sources. 

It added that PM Modi will hold more than 150 public meetings during the election season across states with 15 rallies scheduled alone in Uttar Pradesh, ruled by BJP under Yogi Adityanath's leadership. 

The sources further informed that a mega road show will be held for Prime Minister's road show in Varanasi on the day of his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. 

Though the party hasn't declared its star campaigners, several high-profile leaders of the party are likely to campaign in the election including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The elections for Lok Sabha is expected to be held in April-May this year. 

BJP Takes First-Mover Advantage

Even when the official announcement on dates for the Lok Sabha elections are not made, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates, naming as many as 34 union ministers and several high-profile leaders. 

Announcing candidates for 16 states and two Union Territories, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde announced that Prime Minister will contest from his traditional Varansi seat. Further, Amit Shah for Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Rajnath Singh for Lucknow seat was announced.    


 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

