Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

BREAKING Mufti Vs Abdullah in Kashmir: PDP To Contest On All 3 Seats in Kashmir, Announces Mehbooba

Clear rift between the INDI bloc partners- NC and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir as the two parties have not been able to arrives at consensus over seat-sharing

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti
Mehbooba Mufti With Farooq Abdullah | Image:PTI/File
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, April 3, announced that her party would be fielding candidates on all the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. Mehbooba credited Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference for her decision.  

"They (National Conference) have left no option for us other than to field candidates and contest the elections," Mufti told reporters on Wednesday. The party’s Parliamentary Board would take a final call on the candidates, she added. 

PDP Vs NC in Kashmir 

Mehbooba Mufti's announcement comes after the National Conference clarified that it would field its candidates on all three seats. The National Conference has, however, left two seats in Jammu for the Congress as part of the INDI bloc's seat-sharing agreement.

There is a clear rift between the INDI bloc partners- National Conference and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir as the two parties have not been able to arrives at consensus over seat sharing arrangement. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

