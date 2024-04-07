Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:15 IST
Mumbai DC Directs Offices, Factories To Give Paid Leave Or Break On Polling Day
The Mumbai suburban district collector has said that offices and factories in the district will face action if their staff complain that they have not been given a paid holiday or two-hour recess on the voting day for Lok Sabha polls.
Mumbai: The Mumbai suburban district collector has said that offices and factories in the district will face action if their staff complain that they have not been given a paid holiday or two-hour recess on the voting day for Lok Sabha polls.
The Mumbai suburban district will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.
In a notice, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajesh Kshirsagar, who is also the returning officer, said that establishments that cannot give their employees a holiday for the entire day should provide a two-hour break with the permission of the collector’s office.
The entities will face action in case of complaints about non-compliance, it added.
