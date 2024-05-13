Muslims From Uttarakhand Waqf Board Offer Prayer at Dargah in Roorkee For PM Modi's Victory

People from Muslim community offered prayer at dargah in Uttarakhand's Roorkee for PM Modi's victory in elections | Image:Republic

Roorkee: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country, a heartwarming video has surfaced from Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, wherein the members of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, were captured offering special prayers at a dargah for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

On Sunday, several people from the Muslim community under the banner of Uttarakhand Waqf Board, gathered in large numbers at Sabir Saheb Dargah located in Roorkee and offered prayers at the dargah in support of PM Modi.

Following the prayers, the people from the Muslim community also sang ‘Qawwali’ praising the prime minister for his commitment towards the country, his firm decisions to make India a self-reliant strong nation and the development works done during his 10 years tenure in the prime minister’s office.

The special ceremony was presided over by the Chairman of Uttarakhand Waqf Board, Shadab Shams, who later stated that in the present scenario, wherein the world appears to have been gripped with escalating tensions, someone like Prime Minister Modi can only lead the country.

Shams said, “We have got a great prime minister. There are no riots anymore now. At present, India is in stronger hands.”

Ripping apart the claims made by the opposition leaders, he stated, “Muslims are not in danger. PM Modi is working for the betterment of the people.”