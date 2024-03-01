BREAKING | MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal, Uddhav Sena Emerges As Senior Partner

Advertisement

MVA Seat Sharing Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Opposition parties part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra have sealed the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, Uddhav Sena has emerged as the biggest player with 21 seats. The NCP under Sharad Pawar will likely field candidates on 9 seats, while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan have got 2 and 1 seat respectively. The parties are expected to make an announcement later today.

Advertisement

This is a breaking copy