Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

BREAKING | MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal, Uddhav Sena Emerges As Senior Partner

The Opposition parties are expected to make an announcement later today.

Apoorva Shukla
MVA leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Raut and Ashok Chavan
MVA leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Raut and Ashok Chavan | Image:PTI
MVA Seat Sharing Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Opposition parties part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra have sealed the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, Uddhav Sena has emerged as the biggest player with 21 seats. The NCP under Sharad Pawar will likely field candidates on 9 seats, while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan have got 2 and 1 seat respectively. The parties are expected to make an announcement later today. 

 

This is a breaking copy 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

