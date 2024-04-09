×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

'My House is Named Ramayan': Shatrughan Sinha Says Mamata Not Opposed to Ram Mandir

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been fielded by Trinamool Congress from the Asansol Lok Saba seat this elections.

Reported by: Prakash Singh
Edited by: Apoorva Shukla
Shatrughan Sinha Will Debut in Web Series Soon
Shatrughan Sinha | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

 

New Delhi: Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha claimed that he is the original devotee of Lord Ram, adding that his home in Mumbai is named as Ramayan in an exclusive conversation with Republic. Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations, Sinha said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has never opposed Ram Mandir.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been fielded by Trinamool Congress from the Asansol Lok Saba seat this elections. "I am an original Ram bhakt as my house in Mumbai is named Ramayan. I have  four brothers named Ram ,Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughna. And my twin sons are named Luv and Kush," said the Trinamool Congress leader.

On PM Modi's allegation of INDI alliance leaders including Mamata Banerjee of opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shatrughan Sinha said, "It doesnot matter if Mamata Banerjee visited the Ram Mandir during the consecration of Lord Ram or not. It does not means that if she didnot visit the inauguration ceremony, she opposed it. She does the toughest Chandi path in Bengal."

On Nitish Kumar walking out of the INDI alliance, Sinha clarified that Mamata Banerjee has never stalled Nitish Kumar from becoming the convenor of the Opposition's alliance. It was earlier said that Mamata Banerjee along with Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to lead the Opposition's INDI bloc, despite Janata Dal chief Nitish Kumar stitching the alliance together. 

Being fielded from Asansol for the 2022 bypoll after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as a two-time MP and joined the TMC, Sinha trounced BJP's Agnimitra Paul by over 3 lakh votes. Former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha had joined the Trinamool Congress in May 2022, after quitting Congress. 

Mamata Didi Will Clean Sweep Bengal: Sinha 

Shatrughan Sinha exuded confidence that Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee will sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. “Mamata didi will sweep Bengal this time. BJP will fail to cross even 200 seats this time leave alone 400,” said Sinha. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI(M) won 2 seats while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats while the Left scored a blank.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. This time, while the TMC is contesting solo, Congress and Left are contesting in an alliance. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

