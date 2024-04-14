×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Nadda Slams Misa For Remark Against PM, Says Half Of INDIA Bloc Leaders Either In Jail Or On Bail

BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday hit out at RJD leader Misa Bharti for her jail remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that half of the INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nadda Slams Misa For Remark Against PM, Says Half Of INDIA Bloc Leaders Either In Jail Or On Bail
Nadda Slams Misa For Remark Against PM, Says Half Of INDIA Bloc Leaders Either In Jail Or On Bail | Image:X- @BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sidhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday hit out at RJD leader Misa Bharti for her jail remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that half of the INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases.

He also said the opposition alliance has become frantic, sensing its defeat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, during a recent public meeting in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar from where she is contesting as her party nominee, attacked the Centre and said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, PM Modi would be behind bars.

Nadda, while addressing an election meeting here, said, "Half of the INDI alliance leaders are either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases. Do you want to hand over the government to such people? INDI alliance has become frantic as its leaders have sensed that their defeat is imminent. They are fighting a lost battle and hurling abuses at Modiji in desperation." "Yesterday, Misa Bharti said that if their government comes to power, Modiji will be sent to jail. Modiji served as Gujarat chief minister for 12 years and as prime minister for 10 years without a blemish. He served the country considering it as a family. But Misa Bharti, the daughter of Lalu Yadav, is using such type of language," he said.

Advertisement

"Lalu Yadav is out on bail. Is his wife Rabri on bail? Is their family not facing corruption charges - land-for-job scam, fodder scam - such type of people are speaking this language. Do you all accept such a type of language?" he asked the audience.

He said people were standing firmly behind PM Modi.

Advertisement

"This INDI alliance came into existence for two reasons - Modi says eradicate corruption, but they (opposition leaders) say save the corrupt. All these corrupt people have come together...Birds of the same feathers flock together. Secondly, these parties have come together to save their families," he said.

Attacking the opposition, Nadda alleged there was a laptop scam under Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav was indicted in the fodder scam, while there was a teacher recruitment scam carried out by ministers of the Mamta Banerjee government in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Former Rajasthan CM indulged in the recruitment scam and KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) and KTR (K T Rama Rao) (of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi) carried out a liquor scam, Nadda further alleged.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in jail for the liquor scam, the JMM was involved in a land scam. Isn't Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi out on bail? Isn't P Chidambaram and his son Karthi out on bail? Half of these (opposition) leaders are in jail. Would you hand over governance to such people," Nadda asked the crowd.

Advertisement

Nadda said most of the parties arrayed against the BJP are family entities and cited examples of the Abdullahs of National Conference, Chautalas (INLD), Badals (SAD), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Lalu Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of NCP(SP), MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi of DMK as well as Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The only party that is run democratically is the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nadda claimed.

Advertisement

Nadda alleged that during the Congress-led UPA rule, several scams like coal scam, submarine scam, AgustaWestland chopper scam, sugar scam, rice scam, Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam, 2G and 3G scams took place.

"Scams rattled the universe - the sky, the land and the underground," Nadda said. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

5 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

6 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

9 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

10 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

10 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

10 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

14 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

16 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

17 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

18 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

29 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

34 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

an hour ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

an hour ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo