Nagaland on Thursday created history by electing two women candidates -- Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu -- to the Assembly for the first time since the region obtained statehood in 1963. Both Kruse and Jakhalu are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Now, the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will have two women members. Hekani Jakhalu won from Nagaland's Dimapur-III and Salhoutuonuo Kruse won from the Western Angami AC constituency.

Glass ceiling shattered in Nagaland

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse became the first two women MLAs in Nagaland. Hekani Jakhalu won with a margin of 1,536 votes. She was one of four women candidates who contested the Nagaland Assembly election this year. The 48-year-old lawyer-activist and founder of YouthNet Jakhalu defeated Lok Janshakti Party's Azheto Zhimomi.

YouthNet official Twitter handle said, “History has been made! Our warmest congratulations to our Founder, Hekani who has become the first woman in Nagaland to be elected to the State Legislative Assembly.”

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who has rich experience in working with NGOs, won from the 8 Western Angami AC. She contested against Keneizhakho Nakhro. She has been an active member of civil society organisations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had widely campaigned for Kruse, for the last few weeks.

Who were the women candidates in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023?

Rosy Thomson of Congress (Tening seat)

Hekani Jakhalu of NDPP (Dimapur-III seat)

Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP (Western Angami seat)

Kahuli Sema of BJP (Atoizu seat)

Notably, in 1977 Rano M Shaiza was the only woman elected to the Lok Sabha and it was not until 2022 that S Phangnon Konyak became the first woman to secure a seat in the Upper House.

