Nagaland Assembly Election Results LIVE: NDPP-BJP Gets Majority; Neiphiu Rio To Return?

Responding to BJP's performance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 2023 started on a positive note for the BJP. "For the first time in the northeast has come a region which is no more neglected. The new India, with the new northeast, is different. Northeast is now a vibrant region. Northeast people are now seeing the light of development. The transformation of Northeast only because of the commitment and vision of the Prime Minister," he said.