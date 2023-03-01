Nagaland Assembly Election Results LIVE: NDPP-BJP Gets Majority; Neiphiu Rio To Return?

Quick links:
Image: Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 (Republic)
Election Commission displayed the final vote sharing percentage of the political parties in Nagaland. NDPP-BJP alliance tops the list with 51.04 percent retaining its power in the state.
Election Commission declares the complete list of Nagaland Elections 2023 Results. As per the list, the BJP-NDPP alliance have emerged victorious in 37 seats.
Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, who won the election from Alongtaki constituency, took to Twitter and congratulated the women MLAs who have scripted history. He said, "Here's more to women power...Congratulations to MLAs Hekani Jakhalu & Salhoutuonuo Kruse on being elected representatives of Nagaland's #NariShakti in #NewIndia."
Manpon Konyak, who contested from the Aboi Constituency in Nagaland spoke exclusively with the Republic. He mentioned that small political parties will play an important role in the Northeast.
According to the election commission, the BJP-NDPP alliance have emerged victorious in 37 seats. On the other hand, NPF, NPP, and NCP won two, five, and six seats, respectively. According to EC, NCP is still leading in one seat.
Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result." Notably, the NDPP-BJP alliance got a majority in the election.
Ndpp supremo and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio has won the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress' Seyievilie Sachu by a margin of 15,824 votes.
According to the EC, the NDPP-BJP alliance has recorded a combined vote share of over 51% as they crossed that majority mark in the election. NDPP recorded a vote share of 32.14% while BJP 18.9% as the counting is underway.
According to Election Commission, the alliance of NDPP-BJP bagged more than 30 seats thus getting the majority. The NDPP has won 21 seats and BJP 11, their combine is 32, which is one more than what is required to form a government.
Nagaland on Thursday created history by electing two women candidates -- Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu -- to the Assembly for the first time since the region obtained statehood in 1963. Both Kruse and Jakhalu are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). READ THE FULL STORY.
According to official data, the ruling alliance of NDPP and BJP has bagged 14 and 9 seats. Both parties together are leading in 13 seats as the counting of votes is underway.
Responding to BJP's performance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 2023 started on a positive note for the BJP. "For the first time in the northeast has come a region which is no more neglected. The new India, with the new northeast, is different. Northeast is now a vibrant region. Northeast people are now seeing the light of development. The transformation of Northeast only because of the commitment and vision of the Prime Minister," he said.
NDPP's Hekani Jakhalu has become Nagaland's first woman MLA after she wins from the Dimapur-III constituency.
As per the EC, the NDPP has won 11 seats while its ally BJP 4. Both NDPP & BJP are leading in 13 and 8 seats respectively.
According to the EC, the ruling alliance has won 10 seats while leading in 28 seats. RPI won 2 seat, NCP (1),NPP (2) and LJP (Ram Vilas) (1), as per EC.
Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along has won from Alongtaki seat by defeating JDU's J. Lanu Longchar with a margin of 3715 by votes.
The ruling alliance of NDPP and BJP has won 8 seats and together, they are leading in 31 seats, as per EC.
According to EC, NDPP won 5 seats and is leading in 22 seats while its ally BJP has won 2 seats and is leading in 11 seats.
BJP-NDPP alliance set to return to power in Nagaland as the alliance leads on 35 seats, and wins 4 out of 60 seats, as per ECI trends. On the other hand, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has registered victory on 2 seats.
Nagaland BJP state chief Temjen Iman Along, after trailing in the initial rounds, have taken a lead again from the Alongtaki constituency. He took to Twitter to announce the update and mentioned, "The one who wins after losing is called....."
According to election commission, Imtichoba of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has registered victory from the Tuensang Sadar-II constituency. On the other hand, S Keoshu Yimchunger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party has won the Shamator Chessore constituency.
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton spoke exclusively with the Republic as counting of votes is underway. He said, "In Nagaland, we are expecting a thumping majority for BJP and NDPP. Not only in Nagaland, but the people have also wiped out the Congress and other opposition parties in the entire northeast. During the Congress rule, we didn't see any development. But with BJP, there is so much development works ongoing."
Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate P. Bashangmongba Chang from the Tuensang Sadar-I constituency has registered victory, according to the election commission. Toyang Chang of the Nationalist Congress Party has lost to BJP.
According to election commission, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading on 20 seats, BJP won two seat and leading on 9 seats.
Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, a two time chief minister of the state, from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is leading from the Peren constituency, according to the election commission. Kingudi Joseph of the Naga Peoples Front is trailing from the same seat.
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is leading on 19 seats, BJP won one seat and leading on 8 seats, according to the election commission. On the other hand, Janata Dal (United) and NPP are ahead on two seat each. The EC trends also show that Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), Nationalist Congress Party and Republican Party of India (Athawale) leading on three, five, and two seats, respectively. The Congress and Independent candidates are also leading on one seat each.
As per the election commission, Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along, an eminent Northeast BJP leader and social media sensation, is trailing from the Alongtaki constituency. J. Lanu Longchar of Janata Dal (United) is leading from the same seat.
As per the trends at 10:50 am, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton is leading from the Tyui constituency in Nagaland. Senchumo Lotha of Janata Dal (United) is trailing on the same seat.
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is leading on 16 seats, BJP won one seat and leading on 6 seats, according to the latest trends. On the other hand, Janata Dal (United) and NPP are ahead on one seat each. The EC trends also show that Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), Nationalist Congress Party and Republican Party of India (Athawale) leading on two, four, and three seats each. Independent candidates are also leading on two seats.
Trends at 10:10 am shows Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leading on 11 seats, BJP won one seat and leading on 3 seats, according to election commisison. Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leading on one seat each. Whereas, Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leading on two seats each.