Temjen Imna Along, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Nagaland unit, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s good show in the state and asserted that ‘Brand Modi' is playing a key role in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Temjen said, "This is brand Modi that's selling in Nagaland. The people of Nagaland have chosen a double-engine government. People voted for peace and development. The people of Nagaland have wholeheartedly accepted the BJP-NDPP alliance. Under the chief ministership of Neiphiu Rio, we will get the mandate and form the government."

Hailing PM Modi for his focus on the northeast, Temjen added, "The PM of our country is the driving force behind the alliance as well. PM Modi’s vision and the double-engine have permeated down to even the last village of Nagaland. The alliance has come about with the blessing of PM Modi, and that’s why we have pro-incumbency."

On being questioned on the BJP’s definition of a ‘saffron party’, he said, "Saffron is a beautiful, inclusive colour, and it is subject to perspective. The vision of the Prime Minister towards Nagaland has never been restricted by any religious sect. It is for all. It cannot be used as a weapon in Nagaland. We know our faith. All the BJP leaders are resilient and will bring peace to Nagaland."

The polling across 59 assembly seats in Nagaland was held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes polled in the state assembly elections started at 8 am Thursday, March 3.

The BJP is contesting the election in the state in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. The state has 60 seats but elections were held for only 59 as BJP's Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from Akuluto Assembly constituency as there was no other candidate in the contest.

Results of two other states in the northeast - Tripura and Meghalaya - will also be declared along with that of Nagaland. Tripura and Meghalaya, too, have a 60-member Assembly. While voting for all 60 seats took place in Tripura, in Meghalaya the death of former minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh led to the polls for Sohiong Assembly constituency being deferred.