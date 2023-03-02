Nagaland Election Result: Ramdas Athawale's Party Creates History, Wins 2 Seats

As the NDPP-BJP alliance moves towards government formation in Nagaland, parties in Maharashtra have also left their mark in the Northeastern state. Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) has created history by winning two seats -- Tuensang Sadar II and Noksen, hoisting its blue flag in the region.

The Athawale group, which has no MLA in Maharashtra, has been elected in Nagaland. Sharing the same, Ramdas Athawale said, “This win is the result of the hard work of lakhs of RPI (Athawale) workers across the country.”

“Extending my heartiest congratulations to Mr. Imtichoba for winning the Tuensand Sadar- II seat in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. This win is the result of the hard work of lakhs of RPI (Athawale) workers across the country,” he said.

RPI(A) contested elections in Nagaland for the first time and fielded candidates in eight seats - Ghaspani-II, Aboi, Tamlu, Noksen, Longkhim-Chare, Tuensang Sadar-II, Pungro-Kiphire, and Tseminyu.

NDPP-BJP alliance win Nagaland

The NDPP-BJP alliance has won 15 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election and is leading in 21 constituencies. The BJP won four seats, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) took home eleven. According to the EC's website, the NDPP is in the lead in 13 seats while the BJP is ahead in eight, as per the latest trends.

Neiphiu Rio, the leader of the NDPP and Chief Minister, is ahead of Seyievilie Sachu, a candidate from the Indian National Congress party, by more than 15,000 votes. A seat-sharing ratio of 40:20 was used by the NDPP-BJP coalition during the election.

Additionally, Hekani Jakhalu made history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Legislature.