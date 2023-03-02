'Nagaland Wants To Progress Under PM Modi's Dynamic Leadership': Dy CM Yanthungo Patton

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Yanthungo Patton spoke exclusively to the Republic Media Network and said that people in Nagaland want to progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the state assembly results are proof that the country will witness the magic of PM Modi in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Patton clearly denied the presence of the Congress in the state by saying that the Congress doesn't exist in Nagaland.

Nagaland didn't see any Congress MLA in last 10 years

The Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister said, "Here in Nagaland, we don't have any Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the last 10 years, which means we didn't see any Congress MLA in the two terms in the state."

"There is a reason behind the end of the Congress in the state. During Congress' 10-year rule in the country, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and a Rajya Sabha member from a Northeastern state. But during his 10-year tenure as PM and Rajya Sabha member, he did not visit the Northeastern state even once. On the other hand, PM Modi, during his 9 years has visited the Northeastern state around 57 times. So, there is no question of Congress in Nagaland now," Patton said.

When asked about the fate of politics in the Northeast as the BJP is set to return to power in the three states, he said, "Here in Northeast especially in Nagaland we are expecting an alliance of NDPP and BJP. Not only in Nagaland but we have wiped out the Congress in the entire Northeast. During the Congress rule in the Centre, we didn't see any development activity in the Northeast especially in Nagaland. But under PM Modi, we have witnessed so many developments in infrastructure, health, roads and not only this, people are getting free ration and free water supply too in the state."

Patton asserted ''we want to progress under the leadership of PM Modi.''