Crediting her historic victory to the people of Nagaland, NDPP's Hekani Jakhalu, who won from the Dimapur-III constituency said, "People in Nagaland are ready for the change. The state will now witness change." Jakhalu further asserted that she feels great after creating history in Nagaland as the first woman MLA in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NDPP's Hekani Jakhalu said, "I am really overwhelmed because it was not just about winning an election, it was about creating history. It is a defining and historic moment. All power goes to women because this is the moment that every woman in Nagaland was waiting for."

Jakhalu further asserted that Nagaland had a patriarchal mindset earlier. She said, "Even in the past for urban bodies, there was a huge human cry which even brought down the government. Today, people have elected me which clearly shows that the citizens of the state are ready for the change. They want women in the policy-making body and in the state's highest decision-making body."

When asked how is she planning to use her voice for the betterment of the state and its people, Jakhalu mentioned that she will ensure that the voices of women are heard in policy-making decisions.

Nagaland on Thursday created history by electing two woman candidates -- Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu -- to the Assembly for the first time since the region obtained statehood in 1963. Now, the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will have two women members. Hekani Jakhalu won from Nagaland's Dimapur-III and Salhoutuonuo Kruse won from the Western Angami AC constituency.

Who were the women candidates in the fray for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023?

Rosy Thomson of Congress (Tening seat)

Hekani Jakhalu of NDPP (Dimapur-III seat)

Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP (Western Angami seat)

Kahuli Sema of BJP (Atoizu seat)

Notably, Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along has won from Alongtaki seat by defeating JDU's J Lanu Longchar with a margin of 3715 by votes. According to Election Commission, the alliance of NDPP-BJP bagged more than 30 seats thus getting the majority. The NDPP has won 21 seats and BJP 11, their combined is 32, which is one more than what is required to form a government.

One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kazheto Kinimi has won uncontested from Akuluto.