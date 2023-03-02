NDPP-BJP Wins 15 Seats In Nagaland, Leading In 21

The NDPP-BJP alliance won 15 seats in Nagaland Assembly election and is leading in 21 constituencies, officials said on Thursday.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27, as the Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 11 seats while the BJP won four seats. The NDPP is leading in 13 seats while the BJP is ahead in eight constituencies, the election commission website said.

NDPP supremo and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 15,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

The NDPP-BJP alliance fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

Hekhani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time won two seats - Tuensang Sadar II seat and Noksen constituency.

The LJP (Ramvilas) which also contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time won the Pughoboto seat as its candidate Dr Sukhato A Sema defeated nearest rival Y Vikheho Swu of NDPP by 850 votes, the EC said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by over 8,000 votes in the Tyui seat.