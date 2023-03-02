Temjen Imna Along Baazigar In Nagaland's Alongtaki, Says 'Haar Kar Jeetne Waley Ko...'

The race to secure Nagaland's Alongtaki seat was a tricky one, but not impossible for Temjen Imna Along. In the early hours of the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland chief was seen trailing behind Janata Dal United's J Lanu Longchar. The tide soon turned in Along's favour and the social media sensation ended up winning by a margin of 3,715 votes.

But moments before as he was taking the lead, he channeled his inner 'Baazigar'. As the vote count went up, Along took to Twitter to share an image of himself slightly smirking. However, what caught the attention was his caption for the post. "Haar kar jeetne waale ko..... kehte hain (The one who wins after losing is called............)."

While he did not give the answer, his followers on the platform were quick to fill in the gaps and realize that the answer is 'Baazigar'. The Bollywood-inspired title fits well for Along, who rose from the ashes and emerged as a true 'Baazigar' in the elections, ready to take on any competition that came his way.

Shortly after attaining victory, Along shared a video of himself meeting his admirers, to whom he credited the big win. "Victory to all of you!" he wrote with gratitude.

For the people of Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along is not merely a politician, but a leader that evokes laughter and joy with his social media posts. Whether it's highlighting the perks of small eyes, or encouraging being single, Along is a social media sensation who brings a chuckle out of everyone. "Because of smaller eyes, we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. We can also easily sleep when some long programme is going on," he once said.

He also doesn't shy away from making jokes at his expense. On World Population Day, he wrote: "On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future."

And just like that, he wins social media hearts, as well as the polls.